Shocking! Sanju Samson's Best Score In Last 10 T20Is Came vs Oman - See Full List

Sanju Samson's recent T20I performances show a worrying trend of struggle. Apart from a half-century against Oman, his scores against top-tier nations have been consistently low.
A closer look at Samson’s recent scorecard reveals a worrying trend that BCCI selectors can no longer ignore.
In world of Indian cricket, few names evoke as much debate as Sanju Samson. To his supporters, he is a victim of inconsistent opportunities; to his critics, he is a master of unfulfilled promise.
However, as India prepares for the 4th T20I against New Zealand, a closer look at Samson’s recent scorecard reveals a worrying trend that BCCI selectors can no longer ignore.
The Oman Outlier
A breakdown of Sanju Samson's last 10 T20I innings (covering late 2025 and the start of 2026) shows a stark reality. He recorded back-to-back centuries in late 2024, his current cycle of form is defined by struggle.
Shockingly, his only half-century - also his highest score in his last ten outings in T20Is - came against Oman during 2025 Asia Cup; a team widely considered a "minnow" in the international circuit.
In that match, Sanju Samson's 56 off 45 balls was the anchor of the innings, but even that was his slowest-ever T20I fifty, coming off 41 deliveries.
The "Big Team" Struggle
Outside of that solitary knock against Oman, Sanju Samson's numbers against top-tier nations paint a bleak picture for a player of his caliber.
In the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, his returns have been a dismal 10, 6, and 0.
Sanju Samson's Last 10 Innings at a Glance:
Vs Top-Tier Nations (NZ, SA, AUS, ENG, PAK): Average of just 15.2 across 9 innings.
New Zealand - 0 (1) - Jan 2026 Series
New Zealand - 6 (5) - Jan 2026 Series
New Zealand - 10 (7) - Jan 2026 Series
South Africa - 37 (22) - Dec 2025 Series
Australia - 2 (4) - Late 2025
Pakistan - 24 (21) - Asia Cup 2025
Sri Lanka - 39 (23) - Mid 2025
Pakistan - 13 (17) - Asia Cup 2025
Oman - 56 (45) - Asia Cup 2025
England - 16 (7) - Early 2025
Samson's World Cup Dream is Fading Fast in 2026
For Sanju Samson, the road to 2026 T20 World Cup has suddenly become a treacherous climb. Despite being touted as India's first-choice wicketkeeper-opener just weeks ago, a disastrous run in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand has left his spot in the national squad hanging by a literal thread.
In the first three matches against Black Caps, Samson’s returns have been 10, 6, and a golden duck.
This slump is part of a larger, more concerning pattern.
The pressure on Samson isn't just coming from his own bat; it’s coming from the other end of the crease. Ishan Kishan, returning to the T20I fold after a dominant domestic season, has seized his opportunity with both hands.
Samson has managed just 16 runs in 3 games. On other hand, Kishan has blazed 112 runs at a strike rate well north of 180.
With Ishan providing left-handed variety and explosive power-play starts, the selectors are reportedly reconsidering whether Samson’s "mercurial" nature is too high a risk for a home World Cup.
