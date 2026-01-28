Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShocking! Sanju Samson's Best Score In Last 10 T20Is Came vs Oman - See Full List

Shocking! Sanju Samson's Best Score In Last 10 T20Is Came vs Oman - See Full List

A closer look at Samson’s recent scorecard reveals a worrying trend that BCCI selectors can no longer ignore.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In world of Indian cricket, few names evoke as much debate as Sanju Samson. To his supporters, he is a victim of inconsistent opportunities; to his critics, he is a master of unfulfilled promise.

However, as India prepares for the 4th T20I against New Zealand, a closer look at Samson’s recent scorecard reveals a worrying trend that BCCI selectors can no longer ignore.

The Oman Outlier

A breakdown of Sanju Samson's last 10 T20I innings (covering late 2025 and the start of 2026) shows a stark reality. He recorded back-to-back centuries in late 2024, his current cycle of form is defined by struggle.

Shockingly, his only half-century - also his highest score in his last ten outings in T20Is - came against Oman during 2025 Asia Cup; a team widely considered a "minnow" in the international circuit.

In that match, Sanju Samson's 56 off 45 balls was the anchor of the innings, but even that was his slowest-ever T20I fifty, coming off 41 deliveries.

The "Big Team" Struggle

Outside of that solitary knock against Oman, Sanju Samson's numbers against top-tier nations paint a bleak picture for a player of his caliber.

In the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, his returns have been a dismal 10, 6, and 0.

Sanju Samson's Last 10 Innings at a Glance:

Vs Top-Tier Nations (NZ, SA, AUS, ENG, PAK): Average of just 15.2 across 9 innings.

New Zealand - 0 (1) - Jan 2026 Series

New Zealand - 6 (5) - Jan 2026 Series

New Zealand - 10 (7) - Jan 2026 Series

South Africa - 37 (22) - Dec 2025 Series

Australia - 2 (4) - Late 2025

Pakistan - 24 (21) - Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka - 39 (23) - Mid 2025

Pakistan - 13 (17) - Asia Cup 2025

Oman - 56 (45) - Asia Cup 2025

England - 16 (7) - Early 2025

Samson's World Cup Dream is Fading Fast in 2026

For Sanju Samson, the road to 2026 T20 World Cup has suddenly become a treacherous climb. Despite being touted as India's first-choice wicketkeeper-opener just weeks ago, a disastrous run in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand has left his spot in the national squad hanging by a literal thread.

In the first three matches against Black Caps, Samson’s returns have been 10, 6, and a golden duck.

This slump is part of a larger, more concerning pattern.

The pressure on Samson isn't just coming from his own bat; it’s coming from the other end of the crease. Ishan Kishan, returning to the T20I fold after a dominant domestic season, has seized his opportunity with both hands.

Samson has managed just 16 runs in 3 games. On other hand, Kishan has blazed 112 runs at a strike rate well north of 180.

With Ishan providing left-handed variety and explosive power-play starts, the selectors are reportedly reconsidering whether Samson’s "mercurial" nature is too high a risk for a home World Cup.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sanju Samson's recent performance trend in T20Is?

Sanju Samson's recent T20I performances show a worrying trend of struggle. Apart from a half-century against Oman, his scores against top-tier nations have been consistently low.

How has Sanju Samson performed against top-tier cricketing nations?

Against top-tier nations like New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, England, and Pakistan, Sanju Samson has averaged only 15.2 runs across 9 innings in his last 10 outings.

What was Sanju Samson's highest score in his last ten T20I innings?

Sanju Samson's highest score in his last ten T20I innings was 56, which came against Oman during the 2025 Asia Cup. This was also his slowest T20I fifty.

How has Sanju Samson's recent form impacted his chances for the 2026 T20 World Cup?

His recent poor run, especially against New Zealand, has put his spot in the national squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup in jeopardy. Selectors are reportedly reconsidering his inclusion.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 4th T20I IND Vs NZ Sanju Samson News SANJU SAMSON
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
India
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

News Alert: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash; Wreckage Shows Complete Front Destruction
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls Maharashtra CM After Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash, All Five Onboard Killed in Tragic Accident
Breaking News: Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA Confirms Six Fatalities, SP Mentions Ajit Pawar Onboard
Breaking News: DGCA Confirms Six Dead in Baramati Chartered Plane Crash, Probe Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget