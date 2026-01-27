IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and captain Suryakumar Yadav's heroics with the bat ensured that India comfortably win the IND vs NZ T20I series.

However, there still are two more fixtures left to be played, with the next one not too far away.

Given that the series is already settled, the Men in Blue have room to experiment with regarding the squad, potentially providing outliers a chance to prove themselves. That said, whether they go down this route or keep the winning combination intact leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup remains to be seen.

As we wait, let's take a look at the IND vs NZ 4th T20I match date, time, venue and general pitch report.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Date & Time

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I of the on-going bilateral series will be played tomorrow, that is January 28, 2026.

The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST, with the coin toss likely to be held half an hour earlier, that is at around 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be held in Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium.

India recently played against South Africa at this venue, and won by 9 wickets, albeit in the One Day International (ODI) format. Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav, who are a part of this series also played in that match.

As for the general pitch report, the surface at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, in recent times, has aided spinners. However, it is still considered decent for batting.

India has played four T20Is here over the years, having won three of them. Two of these came while chasing, which has been the team's strong suit in this IND vs NZ series so far.

