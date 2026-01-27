Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report & More

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report & More

Here's all that you need to know about the upcoming India vs New Zealand 4th T20I clash as the two sides meet in the series' penultimate fixture.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and captain Suryakumar Yadav's heroics with the bat ensured that India comfortably win the IND vs NZ T20I series. 

However, there still are two more fixtures left to be played, with the next one not too far away.

Given that the series is already settled, the Men in Blue have room to experiment with regarding the squad, potentially providing outliers a chance to prove themselves. That said, whether they go down this route or keep the winning combination intact leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup remains to be seen.

As we wait, let's take a look at the IND vs NZ 4th T20I match date, time, venue and general pitch report.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Date & Time

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I of the on-going bilateral series will be played tomorrow, that is January 28, 2026. 

The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST, with the coin toss likely to be held half an hour earlier, that is at around 6:30 PM IST. 

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be held in Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium.

India recently played against South Africa at this venue, and won by 9 wickets, albeit in the One Day International (ODI) format. Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav, who are a part of this series also played in that match. 

As for the general pitch report, the surface at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, in recent times, has aided spinners. However, it is still considered decent for batting. 

India has played four T20Is here over the years, having won three of them. Two of these came while chasing, which has been the team's strong suit in this IND vs NZ series so far.

Also Check: India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the India vs New Zealand T20I series?

India comfortably won the IND vs NZ T20I series, thanks to strong batting performances.

When and where will the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand be played?

The 4th T20I will be played tomorrow, January 28, 2026, at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium.

What time is the 4th T20I scheduled to start?

The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST, with the coin toss likely around 6:30 PM IST.

What is the general pitch report for the ACA-VDCA Stadium?

The pitch at ACA-VDCA Stadium has recently aided spinners but is still considered decent for batting.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan IND Vs NZ T20Is
