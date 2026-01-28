Suryakumar Yadav has been on a roll ever since taking up India's captaincy in the shortest format, the latest example of which has been the IND vs NZ T20I series.

While not always firing with the bat, he has been exceptional as skipper, having now won seven consecutive T20I bilateral series, as well as the Asia Cup.

Beating New Zealand with 8 wickets in Guwahati, the Men in Blue still have two more fixtures to play in the series, which they have already clinched comfortably.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Action To Kick Off In Vizag

Vizag's ACA-VDCA Stadium will host the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I today, January 28, 2026.

This venue has been pretty positive for the home team in this format, as they have three matches played here.

Notably, India recently played against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, albeit in the One Day International (ODI) format, emerging on the victorious end with a brilliant century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a quick-fire fifty from Virat Kohli.

Both players are not a part of this IND vs NZ series, but those who are, such as Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, as well as the captain, Suryakumar Yadav, have been firing on all cylinders too.

Needless to say, fans would be hoping for yet another exciting showdown, as both teams gear up not just for the series, but also for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Full Squads

While the IND vs NZ 4th T20I playing XIs are only expected to be revealed post toss, here's a look at their full squads:

India - Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand - James Neesham, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner (C), Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kris Clarke, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs