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English NewsSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar Reunites With Roger Federer At Wimbledon, Shares Heartwarming Message

Sachin Tendulkar Reunites With Roger Federer At Wimbledon, Shares Heartwarming Message

Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for Roger Federer after the sporting legends reunited at Wimbledon, where Shubman Gill also attended from the Royal Box.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sachin Tendulkar met Roger Federer, sharing a heartfelt post.
  • Shubman Gill joined Tendulkar in Wimbledon's exclusive Royal Box.
  • Alexander Zverev secured his maiden Wimbledon final spot.

Sachin Tendulkar Roger Federer Post: Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar delighted fans with a touching social media post after catching up with tennis legend Roger Federer during the Wimbledon Championships. The reunion of two of the biggest icons in world sport quickly grabbed attention, with Tendulkar celebrating a friendship that has endured long after their respective playing careers reached legendary status. The former India captain was among the distinguished guests invited to the prestigious Royal Box at the All England Club.

Sachin's Message For Federer Goes Viral

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

After meeting Federer, Tendulkar took to X to share a heartfelt tribute to the Swiss great.

"Some rallies never end. Our friendship is one of them. Always a pleasure spending time with you, Roger. Until we meet again."

The post highlighting the mutual admiration shared between two athletes who have inspired generations in cricket and tennis respectively.

Also present in the Royal Box was India captain Shubman Gill, who experienced the iconic Wimbledon setting from the exclusive enclosure for the first time.

Read More: Shubman Gill Receives Prestigious Wimbledon Honour, Joins Sachin, Virat & Rohit In Elite Club

Gill's visit came during India's tour of England, with the batter set to return to cricketing duties for the upcoming ODI series later this month.

Zverev Books Historic Wimbledon Final Spot

On Centre Court, Alexander Zverev produced another commanding display to defeat British wildcard Arthur Fery and secure a place in his maiden Wimbledon final.

The German had to battle through a closely contested opening set before taking complete control of the contest. Fresh off his French Open triumph, Zverev has now reached five Grand Slam finals and is one victory away from capturing a second successive major title.

The win also stretched his unbeaten run in Grand Slam competition to 13 matches, underlining his impressive form heading into the biggest match of his Wimbledon career.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer meet?

Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer met during the Wimbledon Championships. Tendulkar was among the distinguished guests invited to the prestigious Royal Box.

What did Sachin Tendulkar post about Roger Federer?

Tendulkar took to X to share a heartfelt tribute, stating,

Was anyone else notable present at Wimbledon with Sachin Tendulkar?

Yes, India captain Shubman Gill was also present in the Royal Box. It was his first time experiencing the iconic Wimbledon setting from that exclusive enclosure.

Who did Alexander Zverev defeat to reach the Wimbledon final?

Alexander Zverev defeated British wildcard Arthur Fery to secure his place in his maiden Wimbledon final. He had to battle through a closely contested opening set.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Wimbledon Roger Federer Shubman Gill
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