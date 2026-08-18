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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik Clash On Live TV During IND vs SL 1st Test

WATCH: Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik Clash On Live TV During IND vs SL 1st Test

Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Kartik exchanged sharp jibes during the India-Sri Lanka Test, providing a rather odd broadcast moment.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 09:22 AM (IST)

Murali Kartik Sanjay Manjrekar Spat: Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Kartik had a somewhat awkard moment on-air during the India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle, with the two former India cricketers exchanging sharp remarks. The banter began during the lunch break on Day 3, when Kartik took a playful dig at Manjrekar's trademark pout while the latter was speaking from Galle. Check it out:

Kartik Takes A Dig At Manjrekar

Kartik suggested that Manjrekar's expression sometimes made it difficult to understand him clearly.

"A gentle request and a big request from one and all here: you have the pout of the century, but because of your pout, we are not able to understand what you say. So, please limit that pout,"

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Manjrekar did not let the comment go unanswered and quickly turned the joke back on Kartik.

Manjrekar Hits Back On Air

Manjrekar took aim at Kartik's appearance, saying Ajinkya Rahane on the broadcast had a much more pleasant face.

"That's a bad one. Can we cut? Can we make this a split screen and shift the camera to the other guy because he is a much more pleasant person to talk to, and he has got a much more pleasant face as well. I just wonder, 'superb, superb, superb,' Murali Kartik's voice, looking at himself in the mirror,"

Kartik immediately responded:

"I don't look at myself in the mirror. That's you, that's only you."

Manjrekar then delivered one final jab while admitting that the exchange could cross the line.

"There is an incentive to look in the mirror. For you, I can understand it's not very motivating. Anyway, we're both going to cross lines here, and social media will have a field day,"

The exchange quickly became a talking point from the day's broadcast on the internet.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Manjrekar Murali Kartik Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka
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