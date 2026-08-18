WATCH: Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik Clash On Live TV During IND vs SL 1st Test

Murali Kartik Sanjay Manjrekar Spat: Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Kartik had a somewhat awkard moment on-air during the India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle, with the two former India cricketers exchanging sharp remarks. The banter began during the lunch break on Day 3, when Kartik took a playful dig at Manjrekar's trademark pout while the latter was speaking from Galle. Check it out:

THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY! 😂



Shots were fired, comebacks followed, and our Extraaa Innings panel had an absolute laugh! 😅



Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/hnJ0WPAgok August 17, 2026

Kartik Takes A Dig At Manjrekar

Kartik suggested that Manjrekar's expression sometimes made it difficult to understand him clearly.

"A gentle request and a big request from one and all here: you have the pout of the century, but because of your pout, we are not able to understand what you say. So, please limit that pout,"

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Manjrekar did not let the comment go unanswered and quickly turned the joke back on Kartik.

Manjrekar Hits Back On Air

Manjrekar took aim at Kartik's appearance, saying Ajinkya Rahane on the broadcast had a much more pleasant face.

"That's a bad one. Can we cut? Can we make this a split screen and shift the camera to the other guy because he is a much more pleasant person to talk to, and he has got a much more pleasant face as well. I just wonder, 'superb, superb, superb,' Murali Kartik's voice, looking at himself in the mirror,"

Kartik immediately responded:

"I don't look at myself in the mirror. That's you, that's only you."

Manjrekar then delivered one final jab while admitting that the exchange could cross the line.

"There is an incentive to look in the mirror. For you, I can understand it's not very motivating. Anyway, we're both going to cross lines here, and social media will have a field day,"

The exchange quickly became a talking point from the day's broadcast on the internet.