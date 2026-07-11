Shubman Gill Receives Prestigious Wimbledon Honour, Joins Sachin, Virat & Rohit In Elite Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill attended Wimbledon, invited to prestigious Royal Box.

He joins elite Indian captains with prestigious Wimbledon honour.

Spotted with Sachin Tendulkar during ongoing England tour.

Shubman Gill Wimbledon: India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill added another memorable milestone to his tour of England after receiving an invitation to the Royal Box at the Wimbledon Championships 2026. The exclusive invitation placed the 26-year-old among a select group of Indian cricket captains to have been hosted in one of the most prestigious sections at the All England Club. Gill's appearance at Wimbledon comes during India's ongoing tour of England, where the visitors are preparing for the upcoming three-match ODI series.

Gill Enters Exclusive Company

With his invitation to the Royal Box, Shubman Gill became only the fourth Indian cricket captain to enjoy the honour.

He joined an elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, all of whom have previously been invited to the famous enclosure.

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The Royal Box is reserved for distinguished guests from across sport, entertainment, politics and public life. An invitation to the section is widely regarded as one of Wimbledon's highest recognitions for visiting personalities, making Gill's inclusion another significant achievement off the cricket field.

Spotted Alongside Sachin Tendulkar

Shubman Gill was seen enjoying the tennis action alongside batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, during his visit to the All England Club.

The visit marks another memorable stop on his England tour. Alongside leading India in international cricket, he has also been part of two of Britain's biggest sporting occasions, underlining his growing stature both within the game and on the global sporting stage.

With the ODI series against England approaching, which will consist of three matches, Gill will soon turn his complete focus back to cricket, as the Men in Blue hope to bounce back after two back-to-back series losses in the T20 format.