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English NewsSportsCricketIndia 164 Runs Away From Setting Winning Total? Check Highest Test Scores Chased At Galle

India 164 Runs Away From Setting Winning Total? Check Highest Test Scores Chased At Galle

India lead Sri Lanka by 178 runs in Galle after bowling them out for 284, with 164 more runs potentially putting the hosts under enormous pressure.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India secured commanding 178-run first-innings lead against Sri Lanka.
  • India posted 462; Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284.
  • Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja claimed crucial wickets.

IND vs SL 1st Test: India moved into a commanding position in the first Test against Sri Lanka after securing a 178-run first-innings advantage in the rain-affected contest at Galle. Shubman Gill's side posted 462 in their opening innings before Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284. Although Sonal Dinusha produced a fighting century, the hosts struggled against India's spin attack and eventually lost their final five wickets for just 48 runs. With India already ahead by 178, another 164 runs would take their overall advantage to 342.

Galle Record Gives India Huge Advantage

The highest successful fourth-innings chase at the venue is 342, achieved by Pakistan against Sri Lanka in 2022.

India already lead by 178, meaning another 164 runs would take them to that benchmark.

Check Out: Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik Clash On Live TV During IND vs SL 1st Test

Sri Lanka's own record at Galle is even less encouraging. They have never successfully chased a target of 300 or more at the venue, with their highest successful chase being 268 against New Zealand in 2019.

India's spinners were central to their dominance. Manav Suthar claimed four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up three.

Jadeja's latest haul also took him to 350 Test wickets, making him only the fifth Indian bowler to reach the landmark.

With the match heavily affected by rain, India will be keen to make the most of their commanding position whenever play resumes.

Sri Lanka Recover Before Late Collapse

India lost their final wicket in the opening over of the third day's play, bringing Sri Lanka to the crease with a chance to reduce the deficit.

The hosts initially struggled badly. India's bowlers had removed five Sri Lankan batters for just 90 runs, leaving the home side in serious danger of being forced to follow on.

Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella then produced a crucial recovery. The pair put together a 146-run partnership, dragging Sri Lanka away from danger and ensuring they avoided the follow-on.

Dinusha completed a century, while Dickwella contributed 80. Their resistance eventually ended, however, and Sri Lanka's lower order could not extend the innings for long. Once Dickwella departed, the remaining five wickets fell with only another 48 runs added.

Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 284, leaving India with a substantial lead.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the match between India and Sri Lanka?

India has a 178-run first-innings lead over Sri Lanka. India posted 462 runs, while Sri Lanka was bowled out for 284.

How did India's bowlers perform in the first innings?

India's spin attack was dominant. Manav Suthar claimed four wickets, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three, reaching his 350th Test wicket.

What is the highest successful fourth-innings chase at Galle?

The highest successful fourth-innings chase at Galle is 342, achieved by Pakistan against Sri Lanka in 2022. Sri Lanka has never successfully chased 300 or more at this venue.

Which Sri Lankan players contributed significantly with the bat?

Sonal Dinusha scored a century, and Niroshan Dickwella contributed 80 runs. They formed a crucial 146-run partnership to help Sri Lanka avoid the follow-on.

What milestone did Ravindra Jadeja achieve during this match?

Ravindra Jadeja reached 350 Test wickets during this match. He is now only the fifth Indian bowler to achieve this landmark.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka Devdutt Padikkal Test Records
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