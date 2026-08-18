India 164 Runs Away From Setting Winning Total? Check Highest Test Scores Chased At Galle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured commanding 178-run first-innings lead against Sri Lanka.

India posted 462; Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284.

Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja claimed crucial wickets.

IND vs SL 1st Test: India moved into a commanding position in the first Test against Sri Lanka after securing a 178-run first-innings advantage in the rain-affected contest at Galle. Shubman Gill's side posted 462 in their opening innings before Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284. Although Sonal Dinusha produced a fighting century, the hosts struggled against India's spin attack and eventually lost their final five wickets for just 48 runs. With India already ahead by 178, another 164 runs would take their overall advantage to 342.

Galle Record Gives India Huge Advantage

The highest successful fourth-innings chase at the venue is 342, achieved by Pakistan against Sri Lanka in 2022.

India already lead by 178, meaning another 164 runs would take them to that benchmark.

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Sri Lanka's own record at Galle is even less encouraging. They have never successfully chased a target of 300 or more at the venue, with their highest successful chase being 268 against New Zealand in 2019.

India's spinners were central to their dominance. Manav Suthar claimed four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up three.

Jadeja's latest haul also took him to 350 Test wickets, making him only the fifth Indian bowler to reach the landmark.

With the match heavily affected by rain, India will be keen to make the most of their commanding position whenever play resumes.

Sri Lanka Recover Before Late Collapse

India lost their final wicket in the opening over of the third day's play, bringing Sri Lanka to the crease with a chance to reduce the deficit.

The hosts initially struggled badly. India's bowlers had removed five Sri Lankan batters for just 90 runs, leaving the home side in serious danger of being forced to follow on.

Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella then produced a crucial recovery. The pair put together a 146-run partnership, dragging Sri Lanka away from danger and ensuring they avoided the follow-on.

Dinusha completed a century, while Dickwella contributed 80. Their resistance eventually ended, however, and Sri Lanka's lower order could not extend the innings for long. Once Dickwella departed, the remaining five wickets fell with only another 48 runs added.

Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 284, leaving India with a substantial lead.