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HomeSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar's Reddit Post On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Internet By Storm

Sachin Tendulkar's Reddit Post On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Internet By Storm

Sooryavanshi turned heads globally when he was snapped up at the player auction as a mere 13-year-old, making him the youngest player ever to secure an IPL contract.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 09:12 AM (IST)

The Indian Premier League has long been celebrated as a platform where young talent meets life-changing financial windfalls. However, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar believes that the rise of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the 2026 season carries a significance that stretches far beyond his massive auction price or overnight stardom.

According to Tendulkar, the young phenom's breakthrough is a historic milestone that will fundamentally alter how grassroots cricket is perceived and scouted across India.

Also Read | Once An IPL Crorepati, Now A Bank Employee - Guess Who?

Sooryavanshi turned heads globally when he was snapped up at the player auction as a mere 13-year-old, making him the youngest player ever to secure an IPL contract. While critics initially wondered if the intense pressure of the tournament would overwhelm someone so young, his fearless performances on the pitch quickly silenced the skeptics.

Reflecting on the teenager's debut season, Sachin Tendulkar emphasized that focusing solely on the financial metrics misses the bigger picture:

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi influenced games that went beyond the runs he scored. Oppositions were thinking about him, teams were planning for him, and fans were waiting for him long before he arrived at the crease," Tendulkar wrote in a Reddit post.

Also Read | BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence On IPL Expansion, May Window Changes

For decades, conventional wisdom dictates that cricketers must grind through years of age-group and domestic structures before they are deemed mature enough for the elite tier. Tendulkar points out that Sooryavanshi has completely shattered this template, proving that modern coaching and innate talent can fast-track a player to the absolute top.

"His ability to score rapidly in both the Eliminator and the Qualifier showed that his intent remained unchanged, even as the pressure increased. More importantly, his batting seemed to give Rajasthan Royals an added sense of belief every time he walked out to the middle," Sachin Tendulkar said.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and why is his IPL debut significant?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a teenage prodigy who made history as the youngest player to secure an IPL contract at 13. His breakthrough is seen as a historic milestone that could change grassroots cricket scouting.

What impact did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have beyond his runs scored?

Sachin Tendulkar noted that Sooryavanshi influenced games by being a player opponents planned for and fans anticipated. His presence alone seemed to boost his team's belief.

How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi challenged traditional cricket development paths?

Sooryavanshi has shattered the conventional wisdom that cricketers need years of age-group and domestic play. He demonstrates that modern coaching and talent can fast-track players to the elite level.

Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance change under pressure?

Yes, his ability to score rapidly in high-pressure playoff matches (Eliminator and Qualifier) showed his intent remained unchanged, impressing Sachin Tendulkar.

Published at : 03 Jun 2026 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sachin Tendulkar Reddit Post
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