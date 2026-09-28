Rohit Sharma lost his footing while getting off the team bus following the ODI against West Indies. He quickly regained his balance with help from nearby people and then continued to the team hotel.
WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Scary Slip While Getting Off Team Bus After India vs West Indies ODI
Rohit Sharma appeared to slip while getting off the India team bus after the first ODI against West Indies, with a nearby police officer helping him regain balance.
- Rohit Sharma briefly slipped exiting team bus, no injury.
- India secured eight-wicket victory against West Indies.
- Shubman Gill and Kohli scored centuries, securing India's win.
Rohit Sharma Slips: A video involving Rohit Sharma has gone viral on social media after the former India captain appeared to lose his footing while getting off the team bus following Sunday’s ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. The footage shows Rohit making his way down the bus steps. He then seemingly slips while stepping off, before people nearby quickly reach out and helps him regain his balance. Rohit then continues towards the team hotel.
ROHIT SHARMA’S BUS MOMENT! 🫢— Rehan 56 (@imrehan056) September 28, 2026
While returning to the hotel after India’s win, Rohit Sharma slipped on the team bus stairs! 😂 pic.twitter.com/nAvwUIJIaT
WATCH: Rohit Loses Footing While Leaving Team Bus
The brief incident has attracted significant attention online, with the video being widely shared after the first India-West Indies ODI.
The footage circulating on social media is being described as having been recorded as the Indian team returned to the hotel following their opening match of the three-game series.
Read More: AEW Star Pac, Former WWE NXT Champion, Dies At 40 One Day After Final Wrestling Match
There has been no indication in the available reports of any serious injury from the incident.
Rohit Sharma had earlier featured in the match at the Greenfield International Stadium, opening the Indian innings before being dismissed for 32.
Kohli, Gill Centuries Power India To Big Win
India had plenty to celebrate on the field despite Rohit’s relatively brief stay with the bat.
West Indies posted 295/7 after Justin Greaves scored 101 and John Campbell made 62. India’s bowlers fought back through Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed four wickets for 40 runs, before the hosts completed the chase in 41.4 overs.
Shubman Gill struck 110, while Virat Kohli produced an unbeaten 139 to steer India to an eight-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.
Kohli also reached 15,000 ODI runs and recorded his 55th century in the format.
India will now travel to Guwahati for the second ODI on September 30, while West Indies must win to keep the three-match series alive.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Rohit Sharma after the ODI match?
Was Rohit Sharma injured during the incident?
No, there has been no indication in the available reports of any serious injury from the incident. He continued towards the team hotel after regaining his balance.
How did India perform in the first ODI against West Indies?
India secured an eight-wicket victory against West Indies in the first ODI. They successfully chased down a target of 295 runs, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scoring centuries.
What was Rohit Sharma's contribution in the match?
Rohit Sharma opened the Indian innings and scored 32 runs. India went on to win the match by eight wickets, securing a 1-0 lead in the series.