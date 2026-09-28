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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Scary Slip While Getting Off Team Bus After India vs West Indies ODI

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Scary Slip While Getting Off Team Bus After India vs West Indies ODI

Rohit Sharma appeared to slip while getting off the India team bus after the first ODI against West Indies, with a nearby police officer helping him regain balance.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma briefly slipped exiting team bus, no injury.
  • India secured eight-wicket victory against West Indies.
  • Shubman Gill and Kohli scored centuries, securing India's win.

Rohit Sharma Slips: A video involving Rohit Sharma has gone viral on social media after the former India captain appeared to lose his footing while getting off the team bus following Sunday’s ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. The footage shows Rohit making his way down the bus steps. He then seemingly slips while stepping off, before people nearby quickly reach out and helps him regain his balance. Rohit then continues towards the team hotel.

WATCH: Rohit Loses Footing While Leaving Team Bus

The brief incident has attracted significant attention online, with the video being widely shared after the first India-West Indies ODI.

The footage circulating on social media is being described as having been recorded as the Indian team returned to the hotel following their opening match of the three-game series.

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There has been no indication in the available reports of any serious injury from the incident.

Rohit Sharma had earlier featured in the match at the Greenfield International Stadium, opening the Indian innings before being dismissed for 32.

Kohli, Gill Centuries Power India To Big Win

India had plenty to celebrate on the field despite Rohit’s relatively brief stay with the bat.

West Indies posted 295/7 after Justin Greaves scored 101 and John Campbell made 62. India’s bowlers fought back through Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed four wickets for 40 runs, before the hosts completed the chase in 41.4 overs.

Shubman Gill struck 110, while Virat Kohli produced an unbeaten 139 to steer India to an eight-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.

Kohli also reached 15,000 ODI runs and recorded his 55th century in the format.

India will now travel to Guwahati for the second ODI on September 30, while West Indies must win to keep the three-match series alive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Rohit Sharma after the ODI match?

Rohit Sharma lost his footing while getting off the team bus following the ODI against West Indies. He quickly regained his balance with help from nearby people and then continued to the team hotel.

Was Rohit Sharma injured during the incident?

No, there has been no indication in the available reports of any serious injury from the incident. He continued towards the team hotel after regaining his balance.

How did India perform in the first ODI against West Indies?

India secured an eight-wicket victory against West Indies in the first ODI. They successfully chased down a target of 295 runs, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scoring centuries.

What was Rohit Sharma's contribution in the match?

Rohit Sharma opened the Indian innings and scored 32 runs. India went on to win the match by eight wickets, securing a 1-0 lead in the series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs WI ODIs VIrat Kohli
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