Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh rejects Hasina's return, demanding extradition from India.

Foreign Minister called Hasina a convicted criminal and fugitive.

Bangladesh asserts Hasina can only return in handcuffs or security.

Bangladesh has issued a sharp response to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s announcement that she intends to return to the country on December 16, saying she would only be brought back in handcuffs or under strict security. Foreign Affairs State Minister Humayun Kabir rejected her request for travel documents and assistance with a flight, insisting that she could return only through extradition from India.

‘Only In Handcuffs’

Speaking to the media, Kabir said Bangladeshis recognised what he described as “Awami terrorism”, which he attributed to Hasina and her party, the Awami League. He called the former leader a convicted criminal and a fugitive, and said she would not be permitted to enter the country through any route other than extradition.

Kabir also dismissed reports or statements suggesting Hasina could arrange her return by paying for publicity or hiring people to promote her claims. He said her wishes should not be confused with reality, adding that she might imagine returning to Bangladesh or arriving by plane, but that such scenarios would not change the government’s position.

Rejecting her request for a flight arranged through Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Kabir said Hasina was not an ordinary commercial passenger. “She can only be brought back in handcuffs or under tight security,” he said.

Also Read: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Seeks Return To Bangladesh On Dec 16 After Two Years Of Ouster

Tensions Rise

Hasina’s announcement has added to political tensions in Bangladesh. Violence has also increased since she sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month. She reportedly appealed to the Bangladesh government to arrange her return and provide the necessary papers.

Her documents were cancelled after she fled to Delhi following the 2024 uprising. The government has reiterated that she can be brought back only through extradition from India.

Last year, a Bangladeshi court sentenced Hasina to death in absentia over allegations that she ordered a crackdown on the student-led uprising.

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