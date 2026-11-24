Priyansh Arya scored 181 runs for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He faced just 68 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 19 sixes in his record-breaking innings.
PBKS Star Smashes 181 Off 68 Balls, Breaks Chris Gayle's Record Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction
Priyansh Arya smashes 181 off 68 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, surpassing Chris Gayle's 175 and climbing to second on T20 cricket's all-time list.
- Priyansh Arya set new Indian T20 scoring record.
- Arya's 181 runs second only to Pretorius globally.
- This impressive knock highlights Arya's growing T20 career.
Priyansh Arya produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, rewriting the Indian record books with a stunning 181-run knock. Representing Delhi in the tournament, the Punjab Kings star needed just 68 deliveries to reach his total, striking seven fours and a remarkable 19 sixes. His innings took him past the previous best T20 score of 175 not out, registered by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.
Top 10 Highest Individual Scores In T20 Cricket
Priyash Arya's effort now places him second on the list of the highest individual scores in T20 cricket, with Luhan-Dre Pretorius holding the top position at 188 not out.
The 200-run mark remains untouched as of this writing.
Luhan-Dre Pretorius - 188
Priyansh Arya - 181
Chris Gayle - 175
Aaron Finch - 172
Hamza Khan - 164
Karanbir Singh - 164
Hamilton Masakadza - 162
Hazratullah Zazai - 162
Sahibzada Farhan - 162
Dewald Brevis - 162
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Priyansh Arya's T20 Numbers
The explosive innings adds another milestone to Priyansh Arya's growing T20 career.
He has featured in 65 matches, accumulating 2,045 runs across 65 innings at an average of 31.95 and an impressive strike rate of 181.13.
His record includes three centuries and 12 half-centuries, while the 181 against his name is now his highest score.
Arya has already made a name for himself with PBKS in the Indian Premier League.
His latest domestic performance could further strengthen his case for national selection, although a place in the senior India squad is yet to come.
Since making his IPL debut in 2025, Arya has played 30 matches and scored 839 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 191.99. His tally includes one century and five fifties, with 103 as his best score.
PBKS has retained him in their squad for IPL 2027, but if that wasn't the case, he would have been a sought-after pick at the upcoming mini auction.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Priyansh Arya's score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?
Whose T20 record did Priyansh Arya surpass?
Priyansh Arya surpassed Chris Gayle's T20 record of 175 not out. His 181-run innings is now the second-highest individual score in T20 cricket globally.
What is Priyansh Arya's rank in highest individual T20 scores globally?
Priyansh Arya's 181-run knock places him second on the global list of highest individual T20 scores. He is behind Luhan-Dre Pretorius, who holds the top spot with 188 not out.
What are Priyansh Arya's overall T20 career statistics?
In 65 T20 matches, Arya has scored 2,045 runs with an average of 31.95 and a strike rate of 181.13. He has three centuries, 12 half-centuries, and 181 is his highest score.