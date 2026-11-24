Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyansh Arya set new Indian T20 scoring record.

Arya's 181 runs second only to Pretorius globally.

This impressive knock highlights Arya's growing T20 career.

Priyansh Arya produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, rewriting the Indian record books with a stunning 181-run knock. Representing Delhi in the tournament, the Punjab Kings star needed just 68 deliveries to reach his total, striking seven fours and a remarkable 19 sixes. His innings took him past the previous best T20 score of 175 not out, registered by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.

Top 10 Highest Individual Scores In T20 Cricket

Priyash Arya's effort now places him second on the list of the highest individual scores in T20 cricket, with Luhan-Dre Pretorius holding the top position at 188 not out.

The 200-run mark remains untouched as of this writing.

Luhan-Dre Pretorius - 188

Priyansh Arya - 181

Chris Gayle - 175

Aaron Finch - 172

Hamza Khan - 164

Karanbir Singh - 164

Hamilton Masakadza - 162

Hazratullah Zazai - 162

Sahibzada Farhan - 162

Dewald Brevis - 162

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Priyansh Arya's T20 Numbers

The explosive innings adds another milestone to Priyansh Arya's growing T20 career.

He has featured in 65 matches, accumulating 2,045 runs across 65 innings at an average of 31.95 and an impressive strike rate of 181.13.

His record includes three centuries and 12 half-centuries, while the 181 against his name is now his highest score.

Arya has already made a name for himself with PBKS in the Indian Premier League.

His latest domestic performance could further strengthen his case for national selection, although a place in the senior India squad is yet to come.

Since making his IPL debut in 2025, Arya has played 30 matches and scored 839 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 191.99. His tally includes one century and five fifties, with 103 as his best score.

PBKS has retained him in their squad for IPL 2027, but if that wasn't the case, he would have been a sought-after pick at the upcoming mini auction.