Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiromani Akali Dal rejoined NDA on Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab.

PM Modi welcomed the alliance, focusing on Punjab's welfare.

Leaders formalized partnership, targeting 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Parties reunited after 2020 split over farm laws.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is set to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the party's re-entry and expressing confidence that the partnership would prioritise Punjab's development and welfare. The announcement comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Modi said the renewed partnership was being marked on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, describing the BJP-Akali Dal relationship as a "natural alliance".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met in New Delhi on Tuesday to formalise the understanding between the two parties.

PM Modi Welcomes Akali Dal's Return To NDA

Reacting to the development, Modi said the alliance would focus on Punjab and the welfare of its people. He said, "Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress."

Recalling the political legacy of the partnership, the Prime Minister credited former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader LK Advani and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal with nurturing the alliance.

"Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab," he said.

Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress. Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਭਲਾਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਐੱਨਡੀਏ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਪਰਤਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਵੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ’ਤੇ। ਸਾਡਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁਭਾਵਿਕ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਏਗਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕ-ਪੱਖੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮਿਲੇ, ਜੋ ਸੂਬੇ ਨੂੰ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ ’ਤੇ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਵੇ। ਅਟਲ ਜੀ, ਅਡਵਾਨੀ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਜੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿੰਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ-ਭਾਜਪਾ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਕਸੌਟੀ ’ਤੇ ਖਰਾ ਉਤਰਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਡਾ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਵਜੋਂ ਉੱਭਰੇਗਾ। @Akali_Dal_ @BJP4India — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2026

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Shah, Nabin Meet Sukhbir Badal In Delhi

The political understanding between the two parties was discussed during a meeting involving Shah, Nabin and Sukhbir Badal in the national capital on Tuesday.

The renewed partnership is aimed at bringing the SAD back into the NDA ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, marking a significant change in the state's political landscape.

The alliance also revives a long-standing political partnership that had shaped electoral contests in Punjab for several years.

Why SAD And BJP Parted Ways In 2020

The SAD and BJP ended their decades-old alliance in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the NDA over the Centre's three farm laws. The legislation was subsequently repealed, but the parties contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections separately.

Their electoral partnership had delivered victories in the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections.

In 2007, the SAD won 48 seats, while the BJP secured 19, taking their combined tally to 67. In 2012, the Akali Dal improved its performance with 56 seats, while the BJP won 12, giving the alliance 68 seats.

However, their numbers declined sharply in 2017. The SAD was reduced to 15 seats, while the BJP won just three. The Congress emerged victorious with 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party secured 20.

Modi Attends Shabad Kirtan On Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purab

Separately, Modi attended a Shabad Kirtan programme at Lok Niwas, the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Sikh traditions reflected the spirit of sacrifice for the country and its culture. He also recalled Guru Nanak Dev's teachings, describing them as an important influence on his life.

Modi said Sikh Gurus had played a significant role in preserving India's national spirit and cultural identity during difficult periods in history.

Extending greetings on Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purab, he said the Guru's timeless teachings continued to guide humanity and expressed hope that they would inspire people to build a society based on kindness, unity and collective welfare.