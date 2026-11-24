Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP, SAD revive alliance; Akali Dal leads Punjab.

Sukhbir Singh Badal confirmed as alliance's Chief Ministerial face.

Priorities: combating drugs, corruption, improving law and order.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday indicated that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) would lead the BJP-SAD alliance in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, saying the 'elder brother' in the partnership would become the chief minister.

"The bada bhai (elder brother) becomes the chief minister. Whoever is the elder brother becomes the chief minister. Naturally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will play the role of the elder brother," Shah said at a joint press conference in New Delhi with SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

#WATCH | Delhi: On who will be the Chief Ministerial face of the NDA alliance in Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The elder brother becomes the Chief Minister. Whoever is the elder brother becomes the Chief Minister." "The biggest hallmark of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is that wherever there is an NDA government, law and order has remained sound. Both of our parties have discussed several issues concerning Punjab, and we have a consensus on them. Our topmost priority will be a drug-free Punjab, fixing law and order to provide security in this border state, and eliminating these gangs. This is our topmost priority, and it will be the foremost issue in the manifestos of both parties." — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

BJP and SAD announced the revival of their alliance, ending a six-year break in their partnership. The two parties will jointly contest all 117 Assembly seats, with the Akali Dal taking the lead in the alliance.

Also Read: 'NDA Is Complete': BJP-SAD Announce Alliance For Punjab Polls, Amit Shah Vows Drug-Free State By Dec 2029

Drug-Free Punjab, Law And Order Top Priorities For BJP-SAD Alliance

Shah said tackling the drug menace, corruption and deteriorating law and order would be among the alliance's key priorities, particularly given Punjab's strategic importance as a border state.

"The biggest hallmark of the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is that wherever there is an NDA government, law and order has remained sound. Both of our parties have discussed several issues concerning Punjab, and we have a consensus on them," he said.

"Our topmost priority will be a drug-free Punjab, fixing law and order to provide security in this border state, and eliminating these gangs. This is our topmost priority, and it will be the foremost issue in the manifestos of both parties," Shah added.

The Union Home Minister said the two parties would soon finalise a detailed manifesto, with eliminating drugs, curbing corruption and strengthening nationalist forces among the major focus areas.

Taking aim at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Shah said it had failed to fulfil its promise of making the state drug-free within three months of coming to power. He also criticised the Congress, recalling Rahul Gandhi's 2017 promise to eliminate drugs within one term.

"The current government in the state, led by Kejriwal Ji, had come to power promising to eliminate drugs within three months. They promised to eliminate drugs, but the problem has not been eradicated; it has increased. In 2017, Rahul Gandhi Ji had promised that drugs would be eliminated within one term. He made that promise, but his party also did nothing to address the drug problem," Shah said.

He further reiterated his commitment to making Punjab completely drug-free by December 31, 2029.

'Sukhbir Singh Badal To Be Chief Ministerial Face': Sirsa

Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Sukhbir Singh Badal would be the chief ministerial face of the BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sirsa said the alliance was built around a broader vision of addressing Punjab's challenges rather than merely securing political power. He identified making the state free of drugs, gangsters and debt, along with resolving farmers' issues, as key priorities.

Sirsa also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin and Sukhbir Singh Badal on the alliance and welcomed the SAD's return to the NDA.

Also Read: ‘Punjab And Punjabis First’: PM Modi Welcomes Akali Dal’s Return To NDA

BJP-SAD Alliance Ends Six-Year Rift After Farm Laws Dispute

The announcement, made on Gurpurab, marks a significant political development in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The BJP and SAD had ended their long-standing alliance in 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

The two parties had contested several elections together under a seat-sharing arrangement in which the BJP fielded candidates in 23 of Punjab's 117 Assembly constituencies, while the SAD contested the remaining 94 seats.

With the latest announcement, the former allies are set to reunite for the 2027 electoral battle, with the Akali Dal taking the lead in the revived partnership.