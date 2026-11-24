Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 runs from only 53 balls.

He set three new List A batting records.

India A completed 250-run chase vs UAE within 14.2 overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a performance that will be remembered for years, smashing an extraordinary 204 off just 53 balls as India A demolished the United Arab Emirates in their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash. The 15-year-old's breathtaking double century powered India A to a stunning victory, with the team completing the 250-run chase in just 14.2 overs. Rinku Singh smashed a six to finish the match, with the Men in Blue bouncing back after a setback against Pakistan.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 204-Run Blitz rewrites History

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings was not merely about the runs. The teenage sensation rewrote the record books by registering the fastest-ever List A century in 28 balls and the quickest List A 150 in just 40 deliveries.

He then went a step further, reaching his double hundred in only 52 balls to claim the record for the fastest double century in senior professional cricket.

The 15-year-old was relentless throughout his innings, attacking the UAE bowling attack and racing through milestones at an astonishing rate.

Read More: 250 Runs to Chase! India A Look To Bounce Back Against UAE After Pakistan Setback

His 28-ball hundred set the tone for what became a historic knock, while the 40-ball 150 further demonstrated the extraordinary pace at which he was scoring.

Finishing on 204 from 53 deliveries, having hit 28 sixes and seven fours, he turned a target of 250 into a one-sided contest and gave fans an innings to remember.

India A Seal Massive Win In Under 15 Overs

India A needed only 14.2 overs to complete the chase and register a dominant win over UAE.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible contribution did most of the damage, leaving the opposition with no realistic opportunity to make a comeback.

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on 12 off 5, while Prabhsimran Singh only managed 3 off 4 deliveries.

Rinku Singh held the fort on the other end till the end, finishing on 27 off 19 balls.

Sooryavanshi had gotten out by the time the match finished, and it was Kumar Kushagra (1 off 5) at the other end with Rinku's six wrapped things up.