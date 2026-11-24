Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP revive political alliance for Punjab.

2022 vote analysis showed gains possible in six constituencies.

New alliance aims to challenge AAP, Congress in Punjab.

The 24-year-old political partnership between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which broke down in 2020 over the contentious farm laws, is set to resume ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced the revival of the alliance in New Delhi, welcoming the Akali Dal's return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The announcement was made in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP president Nitin Nabin. The alliance marks more than a revival of an old political partnership, as the two parties seek to consolidate opposition forces against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Punjab.

The electoral arithmetic of the 2022 Assembly elections offers the revived alliance reasons for optimism. While the SAD and BJP contested separately that year, an analysis of the results suggests that combining their votes, along with those of their ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), could have changed the outcome in at least six constituencies.

Also Read: 'Bada Bhai Will Be CM': Amit Shah Signals SAD's Lead In BJP Alliance For 2027 Punjab Polls

However, these calculations are hypothetical. A pre-poll alliance does not necessarily mean that all supporters of one party will automatically transfer their votes to the other party's candidates.

SAD-BJP Alliance: From 68 Seats In 2012 To Six In 2022

The SAD-BJP alliance, which won 68 of Punjab's 117 Assembly seats in 2012 to form the government for a second consecutive term, witnessed a sharp decline in its electoral fortunes over the following decade.

In 2012, the SAD won 56 seats, while the BJP secured 12. However, amid anti-incumbency and the emergence of the AAP as a political force in Punjab, the alliance's tally fell to just 18 seats in the 2017 elections. The SAD won 15 seats, while the BJP managed three. The Congress, meanwhile, won 77 seats to form the government.

The political equations changed further in 2020 when the SAD walked out of the NDA over its opposition to the Centre's farm laws. The former allies contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.

The AAP registered a sweeping victory, securing 92 seats with 42.01 per cent of the vote share. The SAD won three seats, while the BJP secured two. The BSP, which contested in alliance with the SAD, won one seat, taking the combined tally of the three parties to six.

The return of the SAD-BJP partnership has therefore brought the electoral performance of their previous alliance and the potential benefits of combining their vote bases back into focus.

2022 Punjab Polls: 6 Seats Where Combined Votes Could Have Changed Results

An analysis of the 2022 election results suggests that the combined votes of the SAD, BJP and, where applicable, their ally BSP could have surpassed the winning candidates' vote counts in six constituencies.

In Dera Baba Nanak, the Congress won with 52,555 votes, while the SAD and BJP together secured 54,002. This would have given the combined opposition votes a hypothetical advantage of 1,447 votes.

Similarly, in Gurdaspur, the Congress won with 43,743 votes, against a combined SAD-BJP tally of 46,227, indicating a potential lead of 2,484 votes.

In Jalandhar Central, the AAP secured 33,011 votes, while the combined SAD-BJP tally stood at 38,900, a potential advantage of 5,889 votes. In Garhshankar, the combined tally of 50,165 votes would have exceeded the AAP's winning count of 32,341 by 17,824 votes.

Assembly Seat Winning Party Winner's Votes Combined SAD/BJP/BSP Votes Hypothetical Lead Dera Baba Nanak Congress 52,555 54,002 1,447 Gurdaspur Congress 43,743 46,227 2,484 Jalandhar Central AAP 33,011 38,900 5,889 Garhshankar AAP 32,341 50,165 17,824 Sujanpur Congress 46,916 50,279 3,363 Phagwara Congress 37,217 46,701 9,484

The calculations also indicate a potential advantage for the alliance in Sujanpur and Phagwara. In Sujanpur, the combined SAD-BJP votes stood at 50,279, compared with the Congress's winning tally of 46,916. In Phagwara, the combined votes of the BJP, SAD and its ally BSP were 46,701, against the Congress's 37,217.

These six examples suggest that vote consolidation could have altered the results in some closely contested constituencies. However, the calculations do not establish that the same voters would necessarily have supported a common candidate had the parties contested together.

Apart from these six constituencies, the SAD won Majitha, Banga and Dakha in 2022, while the BJP secured Pathankot and Mukerian. The BSP also won Nawanshahr. Together, the three parties had six seats in the Assembly.

If the hypothetical gains in the six constituencies are added to their actual combined tally, the alliance's potential strength could have reached 11–12 seats, depending on whether the BSP's actual victory is included in the baseline.

Why The 2022 Vote Split Matters For This Election

The electoral figures indicate that the SAD-BJP split may have contributed to vote fragmentation in certain constituencies in 2022. Dera Baba Nanak, Garhshankar and Phagwara are among the examples where the combined votes of the former allies and their associate party could have exceeded the winning candidates' tallies.

However, the alliance's break-up cannot be considered the sole reason for its poor performance in 2022. Even when contesting together in 2017, the two parties had seen their combined tally fall from 68 seats in 2012 to just 18.

Moreover, the AAP's 92-seat victory and 42.01 per cent vote share in 2022 transformed the state's electoral landscape.

Therefore, while the revival of the alliance could help the parties consolidate votes in certain constituencies, the available figures do not establish that they would have been in a position to form the government.

Rural And Urban Vote Bases Could Strengthen Alliance

The SAD-BJP partnership could attempt to combine the Akali Dal's rural and Panthic support base with the BJP's urban Hindu voter base to strengthen its position across Punjab.

The alliance could particularly look to consolidate its presence in the Majha, Doaba and urban constituencies, where the two parties have had electoral support in previous elections.

The 2022 results point to several constituencies where the alliance could potentially focus its efforts. These include Majitha, where the SAD has a strong electoral base; Pathankot, traditionally a strong seat for the BJP; and Mukerian, which the BJP won in 2022.

Banga and Dakha are among the constituencies where the SAD has demonstrated electoral strength. Meanwhile, Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, Sujanpur, Jalandhar Central, Garhshankar and Phagwara are among the seats where combined vote calculations suggest potential gains.

Also Read: 'NDA Is Complete': BJP-SAD Announce Alliance For Punjab Polls, Amit Shah Vows Drug-Free State By Dec 2029

Based on the available vote calculations and previous electoral trends, the alliance's potential tally has been estimated at 12–20 seats. However, this remains an electoral projection rather than a prediction of the 2027 results.

Three Major Challenges For SAD-BJP Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls

Despite the potential advantages of the renewed partnership, the SAD and BJP face several challenges before the next Assembly elections.

1. Seat-sharing arrangement: The two parties will have to finalise an arrangement for all 117 Assembly constituencies. Under their previous seat-sharing formula, the SAD contested 94 seats, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23.

2. Transfer of votes: Bringing their respective voter bases together will be crucial. The combined vote figures from 2022 offer an indication of their potential strength, but ensuring that supporters of both parties back a common candidate could prove challenging.

3. AAP's electoral challenge: The AAP won 92 seats with 42.01 per cent of the vote share in 2022. The revived alliance will have to contend with the scale of the party's previous electoral mandate.

The return of the SAD-BJP alliance could reshape the political contest in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. While the 2022 figures point to possible gains in constituencies where the former allies split their votes, their performance in 2017 demonstrates that an alliance alone does not guarantee electoral success.

Assembly Constituency Region/District 2022 Combined Votes Electoral Basis Majitha Majha/Amritsar 58,681 (48.0%) SAD stronghold; won in 2012, 2017 and 2022 Pathankot Majha/Pathankot 43,132+ BJP's traditional seat; won in 2012 and 2022 Mukerian Doaba/Hoshiarpur 70,028 (48.8%) BJP won in 2022 Banga (SC) Doaba/Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar 41,312 (35.8%) SAD stronghold; won in 2017 and 2022 Dakha Malwa/Ludhiana 49,909+ SAD's only victory in Ludhiana district in 2022 Dera Baba Nanak Majha/Gurdaspur 54,002 (37.4%) Combined votes exceeded Congress's winning tally Gurdaspur Majha/Gurdaspur 46,227 (37.2%) Combined votes exceeded Congress's winning tally Sujanpur Majha/Pathankot 50,279 (38.9%) Combined votes exceeded Congress's winning tally Jalandhar Central Doaba/Jalandhar 38,900 (36.3%) Combined votes exceeded AAP's winning tally Garhshankar Doaba/Hoshiarpur 50,165 (41.0%) Combined votes exceeded AAP's winning tally Phagwara (SC) Doaba/Kapurthala 46,701 (36.8%) Combined votes exceeded Congress's winning tally Ludhiana North Malwa/Ludhiana 35,822+ BJP's traditional urban seat; vote consolidation could matter

The outcome will depend on the seat-sharing formula, candidate selection, the extent of vote transfer between the two parties and the prevailing political mood in the state. The bigger test will be whether the former allies can turn their combined electoral strengths into a credible challenge to the AAP and Congress without relying solely on the arithmetic of the previous election.