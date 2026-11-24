Residents of West Delhi struggling with daily traffic congestion may soon get some relief, as plans to develop an approximately 4.5-km-long elevated corridor from Sagarpur to Mayapuri Chowk have moved forward. Once completed, the project is expected to ease long traffic queues during peak hours for commuters travelling through Sagarpur, Dabri and Mayapuri Chowk.

The corridor is also expected to make travel easier for lakhs of motorists commuting from Dwarka, Janakpuri and other parts of West Delhi towards Dhaula Kuan, Central Delhi and the Ring Road.

Entire Corridor To Be Developed In Two Phases

The proposed flyover is planned in two major sections. The first stretch will begin at the Sagarpur Red Light and extend to the Laxmibai Flyover, covering approximately 900 metres.

The second section will connect the Laxmibai Flyover to Mayapuri Metro Station Chowk and will be around 3.4 km long. Together, the two stretches will form an elevated corridor spanning approximately 4.5 km.

The proposal submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD) was discussed at a core group meeting of the United Traffic and Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC). Following its approval at the meeting, the project has been moved to the next stage. It is expected to receive final approval soon.

The initiative is part of the Delhi government's broader master plan to make 18 major roads in the national capital signal-free and congestion-free.

Several Technical Challenges To Be Addressed Before Construction

Building the elevated corridor is expected to involve several technical challenges, which will need to be addressed before construction begins.

According to officials, the proposed route will pass close to the boundary wall of the Tihar Jail complex, requiring special precautions and detailed technical planning during construction.

A high-tension electricity line also runs above the proposed corridor. This will require special engineering arrangements and the necessary safety clearances.

Environmental concerns are another important aspect of the project. Around 300 trees are located along the proposed route, making their protection and management a key consideration while preparing the construction plan.

The PWD has commissioned a feasibility study and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project at an estimated cost of Rs 1.38 crore.

Commuters Travelling Between Dwarka And Dhaula Kuan To Benefit

At present, traffic volume increases considerably along the entire stretch connecting Sagarpur, Dabri and Mayapuri Chowk, particularly during peak hours. Long queues of vehicles often leave commuters stranded on the roads for extended periods.

Once the elevated corridor becomes operational, lakhs of motorists travelling from Dwarka, Janakpuri and other parts of West Delhi towards Dhaula Kuan, Central Delhi and the Ring Road are expected to benefit. The project could significantly reduce recurring traffic congestion along this stretch and make daily commutes smoother.