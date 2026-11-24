Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UAE scored 249/8, led by Bhatia's 130 runs.

Arshad Khan claimed four wickets, restricting UAE's total.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 16-ball fifty, powering India A.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set the stage on fire with an extraordinary display of power-hitting as India A began their chase of 250 against the United Arab Emirates in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. The 15-year-old reached his half-century in just 16 deliveries, giving the Indian side a blistering start in their bid to secure a semi-final berth. Sooryavanshi's innings was packed with boundaries, including eight sixes that helped him race to the landmark. His aggressive approach immediately put the UAE bowling attack under pressure and gave India A early momentum in a chase that carries significant importance for their tournament campaign.

Sooryavanshi Powers India A's Chase

With 250 required for victory, India A needed a strong beginning, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided exactly that.

His rapid half-century brought the target within reach early in the innings and gave the team a platform to build on.

India A are looking to bounce back after their defeat to Pakistan A in the previous group fixture.

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A victory against UAE would be crucial to their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals, making the teenager's explosive start even more valuable.

In short, The teenage sensation once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the most exciting young batting prospects, taking on the bowlers from the outset rather than allowing them time to settle.

Arshad Khan Restricts UAE To 249/8

Earlier, UAE captain Basil Hameed opted to bat after winning the toss and his side finished with 249/8 in 50 overs.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia anchored the innings with a composed 130 from 144 balls, providing the foundation for a competitive total.

India A's bowling effort was led by Arshad Khan, who claimed four wickets and prevented UAE from pushing their score even higher.

His spell proved important in keeping the target at 250.

With Sooryavanshi providing a flying start, India A will now look to maintain the momentum and complete the chase.

The result could prove decisive in determining their place in the knockout stage of the Rising Stars tournament.