Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sindh assembly, PPP firmly rejected the plan, warning unrest.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Pakistan’s Sindh province to oppose proposals to redraw the country’s administrative map and create smaller provinces. Demonstrations were particularly prominent in Karachi, where Sindhi nationalist groups and political activists warned that the region’s territorial integrity must be protected. The protests have put the federal government and military leadership under pressure, with opponents viewing the possible division of Sindh, including any move to separate Karachi, as a threat to the province’s history, cultural identity and political rights.

Protests Gather Momentum

Thousands of demonstrators took part in rallies across Sindh on Sunday, with a major mobilisation in Karachi. Protesters, representing different political parties and nationalist organisations, declared that they would not allow even an inch of Sindh’s territory to be separated.

Sindhi nationalist leaders alleged that Pakistan’s military establishment was putting pressure on political parties to accept the proposed administrative restructuring. They warned that any attempt to divide the province without public consent would face sustained resistance.

Pakistan’s mainstream media was as silent as a grave, and elite activists remained silent, too. However, Sindhis gathered and sent a clear message to Islamabad, they had rejected its plan to create new provinces. Watch: https://t.co/n7xYY6oYiI https://t.co/s9SoJBsQZa — Veengas (@VeengasJ) November 23, 2026

Several nationalist groups, which have often remained divided, have also come together to oppose the proposal. Their leaders have called for greater unity and announced plans to expand demonstrations across the province.

The possibility of separating Karachi from Sindh has emerged as a particularly sensitive issue. Protesters insist that the city is an integral part of the province and cannot be detached from it.

The massive and enthusiastic participation in last night’s Mehar Jalsa against the conspiracies to divide Sindh is a powerful message of resistance, unity and political awareness. The people of this small town Mehar have demonstrated that Sindh’s integrity is non-negotiable. https://t.co/IDcl9tx9ic — Ayaz Latif Palijo (@AyazLatifPalijo) November 22, 2026

What Is The Plan?

The debate began gaining momentum in July, when Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi suggested that Pakistan needed smaller provinces to improve its administrative and governance structure.

The proposal involves reorganising the country’s existing four provinces-Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan-into 12 to 15 provinces. Another suggestion has involved creating as many as 160 administrative units.

Sindh’s provincial assembly rejected the proposal to divide the province in September. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also warned the federal government against pursuing such a move.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has similarly opposed any forced division of Sindh, warning that it could trigger serious unrest.

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Why Sindh Matters

The proposal has been linked to Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, although no formal blueprint endorsed by him has been made public. Analysts believe smaller provinces could change Pakistan’s political and administrative balance.

For Sindhi nationalists, however, the issue goes beyond governance. They see Sindh as a historic homeland whose identity and territorial integrity must be protected.

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