Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader Nagenthran detained amid Thiruparankundram lamp-lighting dispute.

BJP alleges rights violation, police suppression over temple visits.

Supreme Court allowed ritual; state government filed review petition.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and several party supporters were detained by police in Tirunelveli on Tuesday amid the continuing dispute over the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting ritual at Thiruparankundram in Madurai. The BJP said Nagenthran was stopped near Thazhaiyoothu while travelling to Madurai to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple. The party also alleged that former Union Minister of State L Murugan was arrested in Coimbatore.

BJP Alleges Police Action

According to the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, Nagenthran was stopped near the Thachanallur check post while travelling from Tirunelveli to Madurai. The party announced his detention through a post on X.

Tamil Nadu BJP tweets, "Our state president, Nainar Nagenthran, who was traveling from Tirunelveli to Madurai to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple, has been stopped and arrested by the police near Thalaiyuthu in Tirunelveli!" (Pics: Tamil Nadu BJP/X) https://t.co/jCjQ6N1KQo — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

Reacting to the police action, Nagenthran alleged that around 200 police personnel had been deployed outside his residence since morning. He claimed that police vehicles followed him even when he attempted to drop his children at school.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran says, "In the absence of any legally valid prohibitory order, the police are preventing me from visiting the temple to offer prayers. Preventing us from leaving our homes in the name of arrest amounts to a violation of an individual's fundamental rights. Under Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, every citizen has the right to worship God according to their faith and freely practise religious activities. However, these fundamental rights are being denied in Tamil Nadu. Despite the Supreme Court's directions, how can restrictions on lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering prayers at sacred places such as Thiruparankundram be justified? Law and order has completely deteriorated in Tamil Nadu. The government led by the Chief Minister is resorting to such actions only to divert public attention from major issues, including sexual harassment allegations against ruling party members and MLAs and the Kallakurichi incident. Around 200 police personnel have been deployed outside my residence since this morning. Even when I attempted to leave my house, and when I went to drop my children at school, police vehicles followed me and prevented me from proceeding. Such acts of oppression are taking place only in Tamil Nadu and are not witnessed in any other state." — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

He further argued that preventing him from visiting the temple without a legally valid prohibitory order violated his fundamental rights under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which protect religious freedom.

Row Over Lamp Lighting

Earlier, Nagenthran criticised the Tamil Nadu government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order permitting the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill.

He alleged that around 10,000 police personnel had been deployed across the state to prevent BJP and Hindu activists from participating in the ritual.

The controversy dates back to November 2025, when local authorities denied permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah.

Also Read: Thirupparankundram Deepam Row: 5,600 Police Deployed, BJP Leaders Placed Under House Arrest

What Did The Supreme Court Say?

In December 2025, a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, noting its distance from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction in January 2026.

On November 20, the Supreme Court permitted a conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the order.

The dispute has since intensified, with the BJP accusing the state government of restricting religious freedoms, while the government has challenged the court's directions through legal proceedings.

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