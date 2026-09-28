Pac was the professional wrestling name for Benjamin Satterley, a Newcastle-born wrestler known for his distinctive high-flying and innovative style. He passed away at the age of 40.
AEW Star Pac, Former WWE NXT Champion, Dies At 40 One Day After Final Wrestling Match
AEW star Pac, real name Benjamin Satterley, has died at 40, just a day after wrestling his final match at the company's All Out PPV.
- Professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, Pac, died aged 40.
- He competed at AEW All Out just one day prior.
- His two-decade career included NXT, AEW championships.
Professional wrestling has lost one of its most distinctive high-flyers, with Benjamin Satterley, better known as Pac, dying at the age of 40, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed. His death came just a day after he competed at AEW’s All Out event near Chicago. The Newcastle-born wrestler had built a career spanning more than two decades, performing for major promotions across the world and earning a reputation for his explosive aerial offence and innovative style.
From WWE’s Neville To AEW’s Pac
All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative… pic.twitter.com/uqzO371t2V— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2026
Satterley began wrestling professionally in 2004 before eventually reaching WWE, where he competed as Neville.
His performances earned him the nickname “The Man That Gravity Forgot”, and held several titles, such as the NXT Championship.
Neville then joined AEW in 2019 and quickly established himself as one of the promotion’s standout performers under the new name, Pac.
“A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability,” AEW said in their statement on X.
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“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history,”
Championships And Wembley Glory
Pac became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion in 2022, a title that was later renamed the AEW International Championship.
He also won the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.
Their victory at Wembley Stadium in 2024, in front of a huge home-country crowd, became another memorable chapter in Satterley’s career.
Just 24 hours before his death, Pac had wrestled Andrade El Idolo at All Out on September 26. AEW did not disclose the circumstances or cause of death in its announcement.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Pac, the professional wrestler?
What was Pac's wrestling career before joining AEW?
Benjamin Satterley began wrestling professionally in 2004. He competed in WWE as Neville, where he earned the nickname
What championships did Pac win during his time in AEW?
Pac became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion, a title later renamed the AEW International Championship. He also won the AEW World Trios Championship with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, securing a victory at Wembley Stadium in 2024.
When was Pac's last professional wrestling match?
Pac's last professional wrestling match was against Andrade El Idolo at AEW's All Out event on September 26. This took place just 24 hours before his death.