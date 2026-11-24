India A is chasing a target of 250 runs set by the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. The UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs.
250 Runs to Chase! India A Look To Bounce Back Against UAE After Pakistan Setback
India A chase 250 against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup after Harpreet Singh Bhatia's century lifted the opposition to decent total.
- Harpreet Singh Bhatia's 130 helped UAE post 249/8.
- India A's Arshad Khan took four wickets; chasing 250.
- India A seeks comeback after defeat, made three team changes.
IND A vs UAE: India A will look to their explosive opening combination of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma to set the tone in their chase of 250 against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Oman. The UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs, with Harpreet Singh Bhatia delivering a superb innings under pressure. The batsman struck 130 from 144 deliveries, providing the foundation for his team's competitive total despite regular wickets at the other end.
India A will now need a strong start with the bat to avoid another setback after their defeat against Pakistan.
Harpreet's Ton Lifts UAE To Competitive Total
Harpreet Singh Bhatia was the standout performer for UAE, holding the innings together and making the most of his time at the crease.
His 130-run contribution proved crucial in helping the side reach 249/8.
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India A's bowling attack, meanwhile, had Arshad Khan leading the way.
The pacer finished with four wickets, making him the most successful bowler for the Indian side. His breakthroughs helped restrict UAE from pushing towards an even bigger total.
India A Eye Comeback After Pakistan Setback
The Indian side will be eager to put the previous defeat behind them and get their campaign back on track.
Chasing 250 presents an opportunity for the top order to deliver, with Sooryavanshi and Abhishek expected to play important roles.
A successful chase would give India A a much-needed boost in their bid to progress in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.
India A made Three Changes To Playing XI
Earlier, UAE skipper Basil Hameed won the toss and decided to bat first in this Group B fixture.
India A have also made significant adjustments to their combination following the loss to Pakistan.
Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey and Arshad Khan have been brought into the side, while Ayush Badoni, Vipraj Nigam and Prince Yadav have been left out.
UAE have also tinkered with their Playing XI, making two changes for the encounter.
Frequently Asked Questions
What total is India A chasing against UAE?
Who was the standout performer for UAE?
Harpreet Singh Bhatia was the standout performer for UAE, scoring 130 runs from 144 deliveries. His century helped his team post a competitive total of 249/8.
Who was the most successful bowler for India A?
Arshad Khan was India A's most successful bowler, taking four wickets. His breakthroughs helped restrict UAE from pushing towards an even bigger total.
Why is a win important for India A in this match?
India A is eager to put their previous defeat against Pakistan behind them and get their campaign back on track. A successful chase would boost their bid to progress in the tournament.
What changes did India A make to their playing XI?
India A made three changes to their side, bringing in Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, and Arshad Khan. Ayush Badoni, Vipraj Nigam, and Prince Yadav were left out.