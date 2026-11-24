Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harpreet Singh Bhatia's 130 helped UAE post 249/8.

India A's Arshad Khan took four wickets; chasing 250.

India A seeks comeback after defeat, made three team changes.

IND A vs UAE: India A will look to their explosive opening combination of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma to set the tone in their chase of 250 against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Oman. The UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs, with Harpreet Singh Bhatia delivering a superb innings under pressure. The batsman struck 130 from 144 deliveries, providing the foundation for his team's competitive total despite regular wickets at the other end.

India A will now need a strong start with the bat to avoid another setback after their defeat against Pakistan.

Harpreet's Ton Lifts UAE To Competitive Total

Harpreet Singh Bhatia was the standout performer for UAE, holding the innings together and making the most of his time at the crease.

His 130-run contribution proved crucial in helping the side reach 249/8.

Also Check || WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Awkward On-Field Collision With Umpire During IND vs PAK

India A's bowling attack, meanwhile, had Arshad Khan leading the way.

The pacer finished with four wickets, making him the most successful bowler for the Indian side. His breakthroughs helped restrict UAE from pushing towards an even bigger total.

India A Eye Comeback After Pakistan Setback

The Indian side will be eager to put the previous defeat behind them and get their campaign back on track.

Chasing 250 presents an opportunity for the top order to deliver, with Sooryavanshi and Abhishek expected to play important roles.

A successful chase would give India A a much-needed boost in their bid to progress in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

India A made Three Changes To Playing XI

Earlier, UAE skipper Basil Hameed won the toss and decided to bat first in this Group B fixture.

India A have also made significant adjustments to their combination following the loss to Pakistan.

Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey and Arshad Khan have been brought into the side, while Ayush Badoni, Vipraj Nigam and Prince Yadav have been left out.

UAE have also tinkered with their Playing XI, making two changes for the encounter.