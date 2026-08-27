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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Pant's Smart Tip, Suthar's Perfect Execution - India Pull Off Brilliant Dismissal

Watch: Pant's Smart Tip, Suthar's Perfect Execution - India Pull Off Brilliant Dismissal

The wicket was particularly valuable for India as Sooriyabandara had looked comfortable at the crease and was only eight runs short of reaching his maiden Test hundred.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 07:13 AM (IST)

Rishabh Pant and Manav Suthar combined brilliantly to produce a crucial dismissal on Day 4 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Their sharp reading of the situation helped India remove Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who was closing in on a maiden Test century.

Pant’s advice, Suthar’s execution

The dismissal came during the 61st over of Sri Lanka’s second innings. Sooriyabandara stepped out of his crease with the intention of attacking Suthar, but the spinner quickly adapted to the batter’s movement.

Instead of bowling into his hitting zone, Suthar delivered a slower ball well outside the off-stump. Sooriyabandara failed to make contact, giving Pant plenty of time to collect the ball and break the stumps.

The wicket was particularly valuable for India as Sooriyabandara had looked comfortable at the crease and was only eight runs short of reaching his maiden Test hundred.

WATCH VIDEO

The dismissal also appeared to be the result of some smart thinking from Pant. On the previous delivery, Sooriyabandara had survived a close LBW appeal. Pant was then heard giving instructions to Suthar and the fielders through the stump microphone.

The India wicketkeeper seemed to sense that the batter was becoming impatient and even asked the mid-on fielder to stay alert. Sooriyabandara charged down the pitch on the very next delivery, but Suthar anticipated the move perfectly and Pant completed the stumping.

Sooriyabandara misses out on century

Sooriyabandara emerged as Sri Lanka’s leading scorer in the second innings, making a valuable 92. His dismissal left him just eight runs short of what would have been his first Test century.

Kamindu Mendis also made an important contribution with a 55-run knock as Sri Lanka reached 229/6 by the end of the fourth day. Play was brought to an early close because of heavy rain.

India remain in command

India had already built a commanding position after declaring their first innings at 503/9. Sri Lanka were then dismissed for 290, leaving them 213 runs behind and forcing them to follow on.

Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar claimed three wickets each in Sri Lanka’s first innings, while Saransh Jain picked up his first Test wickets.

Sri Lanka managed to wipe out the deficit during their second innings and moved 16 runs ahead by stumps, with Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha unbeaten at the crease.

Despite the late fightback, India remain in a strong position and will look to wrap up the Test on Thursday and complete a 2-0 series sweep, having already won the opening Test in Galle.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 07:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Manav Suthar
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