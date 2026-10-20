Faster Than Any Bowler Ever! Mitchell Starc Scripts Test Wicket-Taking History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Starc claimed 450 Test wickets, dismissing South Africa's Mulder.

He achieved this milestone fastest, using just 20,577 deliveries.

Starc now ranks fourth among Australia's all-time Test bowlers.

Mitchell Starc Record: Mitchell Starc has added another remarkable achievement to his Test career, becoming the latest bowler to claim 450 wickets in the longest format. The Australian left-arm pacer reached the landmark during the second Test against South Africa at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, dismissing Proteas captain Wiaan Mulder. The milestone came through a hostile short-pitched delivery that caught Mulder off guard. The batsman tried to shield himself as the ball rose sharply, brushing his glove before striking his helmet and moving towards first slip.

Starc Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Record Time

Starc reached 450 Test wickets in his 109th appearance, but the defining statistic was the number of deliveries he needed.

He took just 20,577 balls to achieve the feat, breaking the previous record of 23,474 deliveries set by former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath.

The distinction makes Starc the fastest bowler to reach the 450-wicket mark in terms of balls bowled.

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Mulder departed for 13 from 38 deliveries as Australia continued to apply pressure on South Africa. Matt Renshaw completed the catch, but Australia had to review the decision after the on-field umpire initially turned down the appeal.

The review confirmed contact with the glove, handing Starc his historic wicket.

Where Starc Ranks Among Australia’s Greatest Test Bowlers

Starc now occupies fourth place on Australia’s all-time Test wicket-taking list.

The legendary Shane Warne remains at the top with 708 wickets, followed by Nathan Lyon with 573 and McGrath with 563. Dennis Lillee is fifth with 355 wickets.

However, Starc’s record comes with an important distinction. The fastest bowler to reach 450 wickets by matches played remains Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who achieved the milestone in only 80 Tests.

Starc needed 109 Tests, but his efficiency in terms of deliveries sets him apart.

The achievement further strengthens his standing among Australia’s leading fast bowlers and adds another chapter to his distinguished international career.