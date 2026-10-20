Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK welcomes actor Dhanush's potential political entry.

CM Vijay's successful journey inspires new political alternatives.

Dhanush's fan association renaming fuels political ambition rumors.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has welcomed speculation about actor Dhanush entering politics. The discussions have gained momentum, with the party citing Chief Minister Vijay’s journey from cinema to the top political office as an inspiration for others.

According to an NDTV report, TVK spokesperson M Sathyakumar said the party was glad that TVK, which he described as a political startup, was becoming a source of inspiration for people.

“Vijay has worked for this for 30 years. It is not an easy task,” Sathyakumar said.

He added that while new political alternatives could emerge, their staying power and strength would be something to watch.

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‘Politics Needs Full-Time Commitment’

Sathyakumar said Vijay’s approach could serve as a model for people who may consider entering politics in the future.

However, he stressed that while entering politics might be easy, sustaining oneself in the field requires full-time commitment.

Why Is Dhanush’s Political Entry Being Discussed?

Speculation about Dhanush’s political ambitions intensified after a recent meeting in Coimbatore, where his fan association was renamed the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, or Dhanush Welfare Movement.

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More than 3,000 office-bearers attended the meeting, adding to the speculation about the actor’s possible political plans.

However, no official statement has been issued so far on whether Dhanush intends to enter politics.