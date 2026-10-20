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English NewsNewsWill Dhanush Enter Politics? TVK Welcomes Speculation, Says Vijay’s Journey Is An Inspiration

Will Dhanush Enter Politics? TVK Welcomes Speculation, Says Vijay’s Journey Is An Inspiration

TVK has welcomed speculation about Dhanush entering politics. The buzz grew after Dhanush’s fan association was renamed, with over 3,000 office-bearers attending a meeting.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TVK welcomes actor Dhanush's potential political entry.
  • CM Vijay's successful journey inspires new political alternatives.
  • Dhanush's fan association renaming fuels political ambition rumors.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has welcomed speculation about actor Dhanush entering politics. The discussions have gained momentum, with the party citing Chief Minister Vijay’s journey from cinema to the top political office as an inspiration for others.

According to an NDTV report, TVK spokesperson M Sathyakumar said the party was glad that TVK, which he described as a political startup, was becoming a source of inspiration for people.

“Vijay has worked for this for 30 years. It is not an easy task,” Sathyakumar said.

He added that while new political alternatives could emerge, their staying power and strength would be something to watch.

Also Read: ‘Double Standards Won’t Do’: Rajnath's Stern Message At SCO In Front of Pak Deputy PM

‘Politics Needs Full-Time Commitment’

Sathyakumar said Vijay’s approach could serve as a model for people who may consider entering politics in the future.

However, he stressed that while entering politics might be easy, sustaining oneself in the field requires full-time commitment.

Why Is Dhanush’s Political Entry Being Discussed?

Speculation about Dhanush’s political ambitions intensified after a recent meeting in Coimbatore, where his fan association was renamed the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, or Dhanush Welfare Movement.

Also Read: Marco Rubio In India: Jaishankar Talks To Focus On Trade, Energy, Critical Minerals

More than 3,000 office-bearers attended the meeting, adding to the speculation about the actor’s possible political plans.

However, no official statement has been issued so far on whether Dhanush intends to enter politics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Dhanush's potential entry into politics being discussed?

Speculation intensified after his fan association was renamed the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, or Dhanush Welfare Movement. A meeting in Coimbatore with over 3,000 office-bearers further fueled these discussions.

What is the ruling party's (TVK) reaction to speculation about Dhanush entering politics?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) welcomes the speculation. They view Chief Minister Vijay's journey from cinema to politics as an inspiration for others considering a similar path.

Has Dhanush made any official statement about his political intentions?

No, there has been no official statement issued by Dhanush so far regarding his intention to enter politics.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanush Vijay TVK
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