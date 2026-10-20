Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Secretary Rubio arrived in India for trade agreement.

Rubio met Jaishankar, visited Mumbai, discussed bilateral ties.

Trade deal nears completion; Trump waived Russia oil tariffs.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described India as a “refining superpower”, saying the country’s ability to process heavy crude oil could help as more Venezuelan oil enters the global market.

Speaking to the media at the Taj Memorial in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Rubio said India had the capacity to refine heavy crude and had done so in the past. He also noted that India already holds oil concessions in Venezuela, which could allow it to increase production.

“These are all positive things,” Rubio said, adding that Venezuela could help address global supply shortages over time and provide some relief in the short term.

However, he said Venezuela alone might not be able to make up for all the shortfalls arising from global circumstances. Rubio added that the US had discussed the issue with India in the past and that New Delhi appeared willing to help.

“There may be some hurdles because of sanctions and other reasons that we will have to work through,” he said.

‘Energy Is A Key National Security Issue’

Rubio said energy would be an important topic during his India visit, as it was closely linked to national security. He said he was travelling both as US Secretary of State and as the American national security adviser.

“Energy is an important national security issue,” Rubio said, explaining that conflicts over energy can destabilise countries and damage economies.

He added that making effective use of crude oil first requires refining it, which makes companies with the capacity to process large volumes of crude particularly important.

Rubio To Discuss Venezuelan Oil With Reliance Industries

During his visit, Rubio is also expected to discuss Venezuelan heavy crude and the possibility of increasing oil production in Venezuela with Reliance Industries, which owns the world’s largest oil refinery complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Rubio said he wanted to meet companies with the capacity to refine large quantities of crude, particularly when imports from multiple countries are involved.

He said discussions with Reliance would cover both refining Venezuelan heavy crude and the potential for greater oil production in Venezuela.

Rubio Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims

Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a three-day visit to India. During his visit, he paid tribute to the victims of the November 26, 2008, terror attacks at the Taj Memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

He also spoke on a range of international issues, including the US-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, and discussed his planned visit to Jamnagar’s oil refinery.