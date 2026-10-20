India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘India Is A Refining Superpower’: Marco Rubio’s Big Statement After Meeting Jaishankar On Trade Deal

‘India Is A Refining Superpower’: Marco Rubio’s Big Statement After Meeting Jaishankar On Trade Deal

Marco Rubio called India a “refining superpower”, saying its capacity and oil concessions in Venezuela could help process heavy crude and ease global supply shortages.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secretary Rubio arrived in India for trade agreement.
  • Rubio met Jaishankar, visited Mumbai, discussed bilateral ties.
  • Trade deal nears completion; Trump waived Russia oil tariffs.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described India as a “refining superpower”, saying the country’s ability to process heavy crude oil could help as more Venezuelan oil enters the global market.

Speaking to the media at the Taj Memorial in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Rubio said India had the capacity to refine heavy crude and had done so in the past. He also noted that India already holds oil concessions in Venezuela, which could allow it to increase production.

“These are all positive things,” Rubio said, adding that Venezuela could help address global supply shortages over time and provide some relief in the short term.

However, he said Venezuela alone might not be able to make up for all the shortfalls arising from global circumstances. Rubio added that the US had discussed the issue with India in the past and that New Delhi appeared willing to help.

“There may be some hurdles because of sanctions and other reasons that we will have to work through,” he said.

‘Energy Is A Key National Security Issue’

Rubio said energy would be an important topic during his India visit, as it was closely linked to national security. He said he was travelling both as US Secretary of State and as the American national security adviser.

“Energy is an important national security issue,” Rubio said, explaining that conflicts over energy can destabilise countries and damage economies.

He added that making effective use of crude oil first requires refining it, which makes companies with the capacity to process large volumes of crude particularly important.

Rubio To Discuss Venezuelan Oil With Reliance Industries

During his visit, Rubio is also expected to discuss Venezuelan heavy crude and the possibility of increasing oil production in Venezuela with Reliance Industries, which owns the world’s largest oil refinery complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Rubio said he wanted to meet companies with the capacity to refine large quantities of crude, particularly when imports from multiple countries are involved.

He said discussions with Reliance would cover both refining Venezuelan heavy crude and the potential for greater oil production in Venezuela.

Rubio Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims

Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a three-day visit to India. During his visit, he paid tribute to the victims of the November 26, 2008, terror attacks at the Taj Memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

He also spoke on a range of international issues, including the US-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, and discussed his planned visit to Jamnagar’s oil refinery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main objective of US Secretary Marco Rubio's visit to India?

He is in India to finalize a trade agreement and strengthen economic ties between the two nations. His visit includes meetings with government and business leaders.

What are the key engagements for Secretary Rubio during his visit?

Rubio will meet with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and business leaders in Mumbai and Jamnagar. He will also visit the Taj memorial and attend a reception for American independence.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 20 Oct 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live US India Trade Deal JAISHANKAR Rubio
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh’s First Medical College Set To Open In 2027-28, Centre Allows Recruitment Before Infra Completion
Ladakh’s First Medical College In Leh Set To Open For Classes In 2027-28
India
Tiger Shroff Shooting Suspect Hrithik Shaved His Head Two Months Ago To Conceal Identity
Tiger Shroff Shooting Suspect Hrithik Shaved His Head Two Months Ago To Conceal Identity
India
Supreme Court To Hear Pinarayi Vijayan’s CMRL Plea, YSRCP’s Andhra Civic Poll Petition On Oct 21
SC To Hear Pinarayi Vijayan’s CMRL Plea, YSRCP’s Andhra Civic Poll Petition On Oct 21
India
DMK Councillor Booked Over Defamatory Remarks Against CM Vijay, TVK Slams Party Over ‘Disgusting’ Politics
DMK Councillor Booked Over Defamatory Remarks Against CM Vijay, TVK Slams Party Over ‘Disgusting’ Politics
Advertisement

Videos

European Unrest: France and Albania Witness Violent Protests as Political Tensions Escalate
CBI Recommendation: Bhagwant Mann Government Agrees to Recommend CBI Probe Into Jhota Murder
Election Battle: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Samajwadi Party’s Campaign Preparations for UP 2027
CBI Probe: Punjab Government Recommends CBI Investigation Into Activist Parvinder Singh Chhota’s Murder
Albania Violence: Government Institutions Become Targets Amid Escalating Street Protests
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget