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English NewsNewsIndiaLadakh’s First Medical College Set To Open In 2027-28, Centre Allows Recruitment Before Infra Completion

Ladakh’s First Medical College Set To Open In 2027-28, Centre Allows Recruitment Before Infra Completion

Ladakh’s first medical college is expected to open in 2027-28 after the Centre allowed phased recruitment to 103 posts before 80% of infrastructure work is complete.

Written By : Mayank Pratap Singh |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 04:48 PM (IST)

Ladakh’s first medical college in Leh is expected to begin operations in the 2027-28 academic year after the Union Health Ministry approved a one-time relaxation allowing recruitment of faculty and support staff before 80% of the required infrastructure is completed. Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena welcomed the approval on Monday and thanked Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda for accepting his request to ease the infrastructure requirement. The decision will allow the Union Territory administration to begin phased recruitment to 103 sanctioned regular posts while construction of the proposed Government Medical College (GMC) at Stipuk Pharka continues.

Centre Grants One-Time Relaxation For Recruitment

The approval was conveyed through a letter dated October 13, 2026, addressed to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Ladakh Health and Medical Education Department. It allows the administration to initiate recruitment of faculty and support staff before 80% of the college’s infrastructure work is complete.

Saxena had written a two-page letter to Nadda seeking a waiver of the requirement, citing the need to recruit personnel in time for the proposed institution to become operational as scheduled.

Announcing his gratitude on social media, Saxena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I sincerely thank Health Minister J.P. Nadda ji for heeding my demand and granting a one-time relaxation in the condition of completion of 80 percent of the infrastructure work, so that recruitment of faculty and support staff can be started.”

 

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The Lieutenant Governor described the approval as an important step towards establishing Ladakh’s first medical college and fulfilling a long-standing aspiration of the region’s people.

Recruitment To 103 Posts To Begin In Phases

The Union Health Ministry’s approval will allow recruitment to the 103 regular posts sanctioned for the institution to proceed in phases. The posts were approved through a Department of Expenditure note dated November 27, 2024.

According to the ministry’s letter, recruitment will be undertaken in accordance with academic requirements and the schedule outlined by the Union Territory administration in its letter dated August 5, 2026.

The letter states, “103 posts were approved through a Department of Expenditure note dated November 27, 2024. Recruitment to these posts will be done in a phased manner. This process will commence from the 2027-28 academic year and will be in accordance with academic needs, as stated by the Union Territory Administration in its letter dated August 5, 2026.”

The ministry has specified that all posts must be filled on a regular basis and that the approved recruitment rules must be followed strictly.

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Interim Arrangements Shift To Permanent Campus

The Department of Expenditure reviewed the proposal and approved it subject to certain conditions, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The Union Territory administration has been directed to ensure that any interim arrangements made to facilitate the college’s functioning remain temporary. Once the proposed infrastructure at Stipuk Pharka is completed, all facilities and arrangements must be shifted to the dedicated campus.

The administration has also been asked to establish a reasonable timeline for preparing the permanent infrastructure so that the interim arrangements can be accommodated there. It must inform the Department of Expenditure once the transition to the permanent facilities takes place.

The approval letter was issued by Under Secretary Anurag Tiwari with the consent of the competent authority, following the Union Territory administration’s request for assistance in commissioning the medical college on schedule.

Medical College Expected To Expand Healthcare Access

The proposed institution is expected to give students in Ladakh an opportunity to pursue medical education closer to home while strengthening the region’s healthcare infrastructure over the long term.

Saxena said the administration would make the necessary arrangements to welcome the first batch of medical students and ensure the institution is ready to begin academic activities in the 2027-28 session.

The college is also expected to improve the availability of trained medical professionals in Ladakh. The region’s geographical challenges and harsh climatic conditions often make access to specialised medical facilities difficult, adding to the importance of expanding local healthcare services.

Allowing recruitment to begin alongside construction is intended to reduce the risk of delays and help the administration prepare the institution for its scheduled opening.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ladakh's first medical college expected to begin operations?

Ladakh's first medical college in Leh is anticipated to begin operations in the 2027-28 academic year. This timeline was approved after a one-time relaxation by the Union Health Ministry.

What specific relaxation did Ladakh's medical college receive?

The Union Health Ministry granted a one-time relaxation, allowing recruitment of faculty and support staff to begin before 80% of infrastructure completion. This helps ensure timely operational readiness.

Why was this infrastructure completion requirement waived for the college?

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena requested the waiver to recruit personnel in time for the college to become operational as scheduled. This relaxation aims to prevent delays in its opening.

How many posts are approved for recruitment at the new medical college?

The approval allows for phased recruitment to 103 sanctioned regular posts. This process will follow academic requirements and the Union Territory administration's schedule.

What benefits will Ladakh's first medical college bring to the region?

The college will expand medical education opportunities for local youth and significantly boost Ladakh's healthcare ecosystem. It aims to improve the availability of trained medical professionals, crucial for the region.

About the author Mayank Pratap Singh

Mayank Pratap Singh is a senior journalist and digital news professional with more than 18 years of extensive experience across electronic and digital media. Over the course of his career, he has worked with some of India's leading media organisations, building a strong reputation for breaking news, political coverage, on-the-ground reporting and digital content strategy. Since the beginning of his professional journey, Mayank has developed expertise in content creation and newsroom management across both television and digital platforms, adapting to the evolving demands of the modern news industry.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
V K Saxena Ladakh First Medical College Leh Medical College
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