Ladakh’s first medical college in Leh is expected to begin operations in the 2027-28 academic year after the Union Health Ministry approved a one-time relaxation allowing recruitment of faculty and support staff before 80% of the required infrastructure is completed. Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena welcomed the approval on Monday and thanked Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda for accepting his request to ease the infrastructure requirement. The decision will allow the Union Territory administration to begin phased recruitment to 103 sanctioned regular posts while construction of the proposed Government Medical College (GMC) at Stipuk Pharka continues.

Centre Grants One-Time Relaxation For Recruitment

The approval was conveyed through a letter dated October 13, 2026, addressed to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Ladakh Health and Medical Education Department. It allows the administration to initiate recruitment of faculty and support staff before 80% of the college’s infrastructure work is complete.

Saxena had written a two-page letter to Nadda seeking a waiver of the requirement, citing the need to recruit personnel in time for the proposed institution to become operational as scheduled.

Announcing his gratitude on social media, Saxena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I sincerely thank Health Minister J.P. Nadda ji for heeding my demand and granting a one-time relaxation in the condition of completion of 80 percent of the infrastructure work, so that recruitment of faculty and support staff can be started.”

Another historic milestone for Ladakh! Ladakh’s first medical college in Leh is all set to become a reality, with the Union Ministry of health & Family Welfare, approving the operationalisation of the medical college, starting from the academic year 2027-28. I sincerely thank Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @JPNadda ji, for taking cognisance of my request and granting a one-time relaxation from 80% completion of the infrastructure, before initiating recruitment of faculty and support staff. This crucial intervention allows us to initiate staggered, preparatory recruitment for 103 sanctioned regular posts, right away, even as the construction of our dedicated academic infrastructure progresses. This approval fulfils a long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh. It will expand opportunities for our youth to pursue quality medical education close to home and significantly boost the long-term healthcare ecosystem across the region. The UT Administration will ensure all necessary arrangements to welcome our first batch of medical students. — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) October 20, 2026

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The Lieutenant Governor described the approval as an important step towards establishing Ladakh’s first medical college and fulfilling a long-standing aspiration of the region’s people.

Recruitment To 103 Posts To Begin In Phases

The Union Health Ministry’s approval will allow recruitment to the 103 regular posts sanctioned for the institution to proceed in phases. The posts were approved through a Department of Expenditure note dated November 27, 2024.

According to the ministry’s letter, recruitment will be undertaken in accordance with academic requirements and the schedule outlined by the Union Territory administration in its letter dated August 5, 2026.

The letter states, “103 posts were approved through a Department of Expenditure note dated November 27, 2024. Recruitment to these posts will be done in a phased manner. This process will commence from the 2027-28 academic year and will be in accordance with academic needs, as stated by the Union Territory Administration in its letter dated August 5, 2026.”

The ministry has specified that all posts must be filled on a regular basis and that the approved recruitment rules must be followed strictly.

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Interim Arrangements Shift To Permanent Campus

The Department of Expenditure reviewed the proposal and approved it subject to certain conditions, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The Union Territory administration has been directed to ensure that any interim arrangements made to facilitate the college’s functioning remain temporary. Once the proposed infrastructure at Stipuk Pharka is completed, all facilities and arrangements must be shifted to the dedicated campus.

The administration has also been asked to establish a reasonable timeline for preparing the permanent infrastructure so that the interim arrangements can be accommodated there. It must inform the Department of Expenditure once the transition to the permanent facilities takes place.

The approval letter was issued by Under Secretary Anurag Tiwari with the consent of the competent authority, following the Union Territory administration’s request for assistance in commissioning the medical college on schedule.

Medical College Expected To Expand Healthcare Access

The proposed institution is expected to give students in Ladakh an opportunity to pursue medical education closer to home while strengthening the region’s healthcare infrastructure over the long term.

Saxena said the administration would make the necessary arrangements to welcome the first batch of medical students and ensure the institution is ready to begin academic activities in the 2027-28 session.

The college is also expected to improve the availability of trained medical professionals in Ladakh. The region’s geographical challenges and harsh climatic conditions often make access to specialised medical facilities difficult, adding to the importance of expanding local healthcare services.

Allowing recruitment to begin alongside construction is intended to reduce the risk of delays and help the administration prepare the institution for its scheduled opening.

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