Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi HC Against Extension Of Judicial Custody

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the release of leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, with its legal head, Ratna Singh, requesting an urgent hearing at night. Singh argued that the two leaders should not spend even a minute behind bars, alleging that their liberty should not be curtailed for political reasons.

Urgent Hearing Sought

Ratna Singh, the CJP’s legal head, urged the Delhi High Court to take up the matter urgently, arguing that Das and Ranka should be released without further delay.

We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait. @Cockroachisback — Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 20, 2026

She alleged that political considerations should not be allowed to deprive the two leaders of their liberty. Singh also emphasised that justice delayed would undermine the urgency of their plea, pressing for the court to hear their challenge at the earliest opportunity.

The request for an urgent night hearing seeks to bring the matter before the High Court without waiting for the usual hearing schedule. The immediate objective is to secure relief for the two leaders following the extension of their custody.

Also Read: ‘Killed For Raising Drug Issue’: Amit Shah Meets Parvinder Singh Jhota’s Family In Punjab

Custody Extended by Two Days

Earlier, the SEM court had extended the judicial custody of Das and Ranka by two days. The two leaders subsequently challenged the order before the Delhi High Court and sought an expedited hearing.

In its order, the SEM court observed that the two leaders had no respect for the law. It also expressed serious concerns that their conduct could disturb peace and tranquillity.

The extension prompted the CJP leaders to seek intervention from the High Court, contesting the decision to keep them in judicial custody.

High Court Hearing Awaited

The focus now shifts to the Delhi High Court’s response to the request for urgent consideration. Singh has placed the leaders’ liberty at the centre of the plea, arguing that their release should not be delayed by political considerations.

Also Read:Lucknow Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Main Accused Shraddha Dubey Arrested In Nagpur