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English NewsElection‘Killed For Raising Drug Issue’: Amit Shah Meets Parvinder Singh Jhota’s Family In Punjab

‘Killed For Raising Drug Issue’: Amit Shah Meets Parvinder Singh Jhota’s Family In Punjab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met families of three men in Punjab amid the drug crisis, accusing the AAP government of failing to protect anti-drug voices.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Home Minister Shah visited Punjab, condemning rising drug menace.
  • He met families of three men killed opposing drugs.
  • Shah criticized state government; CM announced CBI probe.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited Punjab to meet the families of three men whose deaths have drawn attention to the state’s drug menace. During his day-long tour of Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa, Shah expressed condolences and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the growing threat of drugs and the safety of those opposing their sale.

The visit comes amid a political row over allegations of harassment and violence linked to anti-drug activism, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announcing a CBI probe into one of the cases.

Condolences In Gurdaspur

Shah began his visit in Mari Panwan village, in the Batala area of Gurdaspur district, where he met the family of Bikramjit Singh, who was killed on October 15. Singh was murdered for opposing drug peddling in his locality. Police, however, had said the killing stemmed from a scuffle between two groups over a mobile phone.

In a statement following the meeting, Shah accused the AAP government of failing to contain the drug trade and protect those who speak out against it. He said the Centre remained committed to making Punjab, along with the rest of India, drug-free and safeguarding the future of young people.

Two More Families

Shah was also scheduled to meet the family of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur district. Gulzar, a Dalit man, died by suicide on September 7. His family alleged that he consumed poison after facing harassment and casteist abuse for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the supply of drugs in his locality.

In Mansa, Shah was due to meet the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13 inside a medical store in a busy marketplace. Jhota was known for challenging the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops.

His father, Bhim Singh, said he would seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killing. The store owner, Ashwani Kumar, was arrested in Rajasthan’s Salasar after opening fire on Jhota, who had questioned him about selling addictive drugs to an elderly customer. Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live broadcast when the incident occurred.

Also Read: ‘No Double Standards On Terror’: Rajnath Singh Speaks At SCO With Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar Sits Across Table

Political Row Intensifies

The killing triggered a political confrontation in Punjab, which is due to hold Assembly elections early next year. Hours before Shah’s visit, Mann announced that his government had decided to transfer Jhota’s murder case to the CBI.

Security was tightened across Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa ahead of Shah’s tour, as the drug crisis and allegations of threats against anti-drug campaigners intensified pressure on the state government.

Also Read: 'Tired Of Spreading Lies': Rahul’s Vietnam Visit Draws BJP Fire Amid SIR Agitation, Congress Hits Back

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Assembly Elections AMIT SHAH Punjab Drugs Issue
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