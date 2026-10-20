Ravi Rawat walked almost 2,400 kilometres in total to meet Hardik Pandya. He started from Lucknow, first reaching Mumbai and then Bengaluru.
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Meets Fan Who Walked 2,400 Km To See Him, Helps Arrange His Return
A devoted Hardik Pandya fan walked nearly 2,400 km to meet his cricketing hero. The India all-rounder made the moment even more special by helping him return home.
- Ravi Rawat walked almost 2,400 km to meet Hardik Pandya.
- Pandya met the dedicated fan, acknowledging his immense efforts.
- Cricketer arranged tickets for Rawat's return journey home.
Hardik Pandya fan Ravi Rawat covered almost 2,400 kilometres on foot in pursuit of a meeting with the Indian all-rounder, documenting his progress through a series of videos on Instagram. His determination eventually paid off when he came face-to-face with Pandya. However, what followed made the encounter even more memorable, as the cricketer went beyond acknowledging the man's dedication and offered to help organise his journey home.
2,400 Km Journey To Meet Cricket Idol
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Ravi began his journey in Lucknow, walking approximately 1,400 kilometres towards Mumbai in the hope of meeting Pandya.
Upon reaching the city, he learned that the cricketer was in Bengaluru.
Rather than abandoning the plan after such a long trek, Ravi decided to continue.
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He covered another 990 kilometres to reach Bengaluru, bringing him closer to the meeting he had travelled so far to achieve.
Throughout the journey, his Instagram videos offered followers a glimpse into life on the road, including his travel updates, resting stops and the difficulties he encountered. Each update documented another stage of his determined attempt to meet the India star.
Hardik Pandya Goes Beyond The Fan Meeting
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Ravi Rawat’s latest video captured the moment his efforts finally brought him together with Pandya.
The two greeted each other and shook hands, while the cricketer examined a poster that the fan had prepared especially for him.
Pandya’s response afterwards added another layer to the story. In a separate clip, Pandya asked Ravi whether he planned to return home by car or train.
The cricketer then seemingly instructed his manager to arrange the tickets, ensuring the fan had his journey home taken care of.
Before they parted ways, Pandya hugged Ravi and congratulated him again. The gesture turned an already special meeting into an experience that extended beyond a photograph or handshake.
Frequently Asked Questions
How far did Ravi Rawat travel to meet Hardik Pandya?
How did Hardik Pandya assist Ravi Rawat after their meeting?
Hardik Pandya went beyond acknowledging Ravi's dedication; he arranged for his journey home. The cricketer instructed his manager to organize tickets for Ravi's return.
What was Ravi Rawat's journey route to meet his idol?
Ravi Rawat began his journey in Lucknow, walking approximately 1,400 km to Mumbai. When he learned Pandya was in Bengaluru, he continued another 990 km to meet him there.