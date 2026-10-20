France Protests Highlight Cost-Of-Living Crisis Ahead Of 2027 Presidential Election

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Widespread European protests erupt over surging living and energy costs.

EU Commission condemned violence during recent French demonstrations.

Unrest deepens political divisions before upcoming European elections.

Protests over rising living costs, soaring energy prices and housing pressures are spreading across Europe, putting governments under mounting pressure as political divisions deepen. The unrest has also drawn an unusual response from the European Commission, which on Monday, October 19, commented on demonstrations in France, condemning violence and looting while stressing the importance of protecting peaceful protest.

With elections approaching in several European countries, the demonstrations are becoming a political flashpoint, amid growing concerns over economic hardship, public anger and the rising influence of far-right movements.

EU Condemns Violence

The European Commission, which rarely comments on the domestic policies of member states, addressed the protests that took place in France on Saturday, particularly the violence accompanying them.

A Commission spokesperson described looting as “unacceptable” and reminded French authorities that the right to peaceful protest must be protected.

The response quickly became a subject of political debate in the European Parliament. The centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) and far-right groups sought to highlight the unrest through a debate held in Strasbourg on Monday evening.

Its title -“France, Italy, Belgium: Anti-democratic violence and destruction perpetrated by far-left groups”-prompted controversy within the chamber, reflecting wider disagreements over how the demonstrations should be interpreted and who should be held responsible.

Economic Pressure Mounts

France is not the only European country experiencing public anger over the cost of living. Rising energy prices and housing costs have fuelled concerns across the continent, leaving households struggling with mounting financial pressures.

The unrest comes as several countries prepare for high-stakes elections in the coming months. Spain, France, Italy, Poland and Greece are among those facing electoral contests against a backdrop of growing far-right movements.

Political parties are increasingly confronting public dissatisfaction over living standards, energy affordability and the availability of housing, issues that could shape campaigning and voter sentiment.

Also Read: France Orders Partial Curfews Amid Violent Protests, Macron Blames Far-Left Groups For Unrest

Leaders Under Pressure

At a meeting in Brussels on October 15, European Union leaders held extensive discussions on measures to reduce household energy bills.

The talks reflected concerns about the potential political consequences of sustained economic hardship. Leaders remain mindful of France’s Yellow Vest movement, which erupted in 2018 over fuel taxes and broader grievances about living costs and economic inequality.

As energy and housing pressures persist, governments across Europe face the challenge of addressing public frustration while ensuring that demonstrations remain peaceful. The response to the protests is likely to remain a contentious issue as economic concerns intersect with increasingly polarised political debates.

Also Read: Albania Violence: Government Institutions Become Targets Amid Escalating Street Protests