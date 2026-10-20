Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned terrorism, urging no double standards.

He cited terrorism as a serious threat to global development, investment.

Singh called for action against terror financiers, safe haven providers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, said terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances and there should be no double standards in dealing with it. He was speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Singh described terrorism as one of the most serious threats to development, saying it not only costs lives but also adversely affects investment and trade.

In the presence of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Singh said, “Terrorism radicalises societies and deprives our youth of the opportunities they rightfully deserve.”

Also Read: Marco Rubio In India: Jaishankar Talks To Focus On Trade, Energy, Critical Minerals

He stressed that terrorism could not be justified under any circumstances and that there could be no double standards in tackling the threat. Singh added that there should be no place for those who finance or support terrorists or provide them with safe havens.

Terrorism, peace और development के लिए गंभीर खतरा है। यह निर्दोष लोगों की जान लेने के साथ-साथ investment, commerce और युवाओं के भविष्य को भी प्रभावित करता है। Terrorism के खिलाफ न कोई दोहरा मापदंड हो सकता है, न कोई justification। इसके पूरे ecosystem को सामूहिक रूप से समाप्त करना होगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 20, 2026

Rajnath Singh Speaks As Ishaq Dar Sits Across The Table

Ishaq Dar was seated directly opposite Singh when the Defence Minister made the remarks. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also shared a video of the meeting showing Singh and Dar seated at the same table.

Singh is representing India at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe. Leaders and representatives of member countries are also attending the regional grouping’s meeting.

‘Need To Dismantle Entire Terror Ecosystem’

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said SCO member countries needed to work together to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Shooting Suspect Hrithik Shaved His Head Two Months Ago To Conceal Identity

“We must destroy the entire ecosystem of terrorism, including its financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens,” Modi said at an SCO meeting attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other leaders.

‘Pakistan Considers Terrorism Tourism’: PM Modi

India has accused Pakistan’s government and military of supporting terrorism and providing safe havens to terrorists.

Two weeks after the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor. Pakistan suffered heavy military losses during the operation and the subsequent military confrontation.

Days after the announcement of a ceasefire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Where India promotes tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world.”