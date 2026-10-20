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English NewsCitiesLucknow Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Main Accused Shraddha Dubey Arrested In Nagpur

Lucknow Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Main Accused Shraddha Dubey Arrested In Nagpur

Shraddha Dubey, the main accused in the Lucknow Shiva Sharma murder case, has been arrested in Nagpur along with her sister and driver after 11 days.

Written By : Vivek Rai |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police tracked Dubey, who attempted to evade detection.

The main accused in the murder case of Lucknow cafe operator Shiva Sharma, Shraddha Dubey, has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, police said. She was apprehended along with her sister, Rashmi Dubey, and their driver, 11 days after Sharma died after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in Lucknow. All three were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each. The arrests followed an operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), with assistance from Nagpur Police. Dubey will now be brought to Lucknow on transit remand.

Arrest In Nagpur

According to police, Dubey travelled by road from Agra to Nagpur, where arrangements had been made for the trio to stay at an acquaintance’s flat. After tracing her location, a police team travelled to Nagpur and raided the flat during the afternoon, arresting all three suspects together.

Investigators claimed that Dubey had been travelling while wearing a burqa, accompanied by her sister and the driver, in an apparent attempt to avoid detection. Police also said she had been trying to secure anticipatory bail.

STF Assists Police

The Lucknow Police received assistance from the Uttar Pradesh STF in tracking down Dubey. The STF had been directed to help apprehend her on Tuesday, while the investigation into Sharma’s death will remain with the Lucknow Police.

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11 Days On The Run

Dubey had been on the run for around 11 days. According to reports, she initially travelled to Nepal before returning to Lucknow, where she gave a statement to a news channel and subsequently went missing again.

Sharma died on October 9, 2026 after falling from the fourth floor of the Awadh Green Apartment complex in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area. He operated a cafe.

Following his death, Sharma’s family alleged that he had been murdered and demanded Dubey’s immediate arrest. The circumstances surrounding the fall prompted a police investigation into the case.

Also Read: ‘Killed For Raising Drug Issue’: Amit Shah Meets Parvinder Singh Jhota’s Family In Punjab

Published at : 20 Oct 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Dubey Lucknow Cafe Owner Death Lucknow Shiva Sharma Murder Case
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