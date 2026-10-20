Australian Umpire In Ranji Trophy? BCCI-CA Exchange Programme Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI, CA initiate umpire exchange program boosting domestic ties.

Australian umpire Treloar officiates two Ranji Trophy games October.

Indian umpire Joshi officiates three Australian domestic games November.

BCCI-CA Umpire Exchange: Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are strengthening ties between their domestic competitions through an umpire exchange programme. Under the arrangement, Australian official Ben Treloar will oversee two Ranji Trophy matches, while India’s Parashar Joshi will travel Down Under for two Sheffield Shield fixtures and a One Day Cup game. The initiative will give both officials experience of different playing conditions and domestic cricket environments, while offering opportunities to broaden their officiating experience across formats.

Ben Treloar To Officiate In Two Ranji Trophy Matches

Treloar is scheduled to begin his India assignment with Delhi’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Gujarat, taking place from October 18 to 21 in Delhi.

He will then move to Mumbai for the team’s match against Haryana from October 26 to 29.

The Australian umpire has worked across several competitions, including 30 first-class matches, 20 List A games and 39 Big Bash League fixtures.

Read More: Indian Batsman Creates History With Unbeaten 400 In Ranji Trophy

His international experience includes two Women’s One Day Internationals and four Women’s T20 Internationals.

Treloar also serves as Cricket New South Wales’ Umpire Education Officer, supporting the development of upcoming officials.

His work in umpire education has earned him four George Borwick Memorial Awards from the New South Wales Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association, according to a CA press release.

Parashar Joshi Gets Three-Match Assignment In Australia

Joshi will represent India in the reverse leg of the exchange, beginning with Queensland’s Sheffield Shield meeting against Tasmania at the Gabba from November 11 to 14.

He will remain at the venue for the teams’ One Day Cup match on November 16.

His final assignment will be the Sheffield Shield clash between New South Wales and Queensland at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scheduled from November 22 to 25.

Joshi has officiated in 19 first-class matches across the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, alongside 32 List A games in the Vijay Hazare and Deodhar trophies.

His experience also includes 40 T20 matches, with appointments in the Indian Premier League and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.