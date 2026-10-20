'Aur Kitni Der Ruku?': Virat Kohli’s Airport Interaction With Paparazzi Goes Viral - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli acknowledged paparazzi with brief interaction at airport.

Kohli lightheartedly asked how long he should pose.

His composed interaction went viral on social media platforms.

Virat Kohli gave photographers a brief glimpse of his easygoing side during a recent appearance at Kalina airport. Dressed in a checkered shirt and a matching cap, the 37-year-old cricketer paused amid the crowd to acknowledge the paparazzi, with footage of the interaction quickly gaining traction online. The former India captain appeared comfortable as photographers gathered around the airport entrance, calling out to capture his pictures.

look virat kohli my shayla is here saying main aa raha hu🥹🥹🥹🩷🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/PHL0VqN7g9 — farbrown✧⁠*⁠。 (@yesssandnoooo) October 20, 2026

Rather than immediately making his way to his vehicle, Kohli stopped to pose, allowing the photographers to get their shots.

Kohli’s Question Leaves Paparazzi Smiling

As the crowd continued taking pictures, Kohli eventually turned towards the photographers and asked, "Aur kitni der ruku (How much longer should I wait?)"

The paparazzi responded by thanking the cricketer for giving them time for photographs.

Kohli then acknowledged those around him with a thumbs-up and a wave before heading towards his waiting vehicle.

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His composed response to the gathering, along with the short exchange, has become a talking point across social media platforms, where videos and pictures from the appearance are being widely shared.

While airport sightings of prominent cricketers often attract attention, this interaction stood out for its simple, spontaneous nature.

What’s Next For Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli’s most recent appearance on the field came during India’s series against the West Indies.

The veteran has since been enjoying a break from international cricket.

His next assignment is expected to come with India’s upcoming series against New Zealand next month. The Men in Blue will tour the country for five T20Is and ODIs, as well as two crucial Test matches.

Since Kohli has retired from the shortest and longest formats, he will only be seen in action in the 50-over games.

With the next international challenge approaching, fans will be watching for updates on the former captain’s preparations and return to action.