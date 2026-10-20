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English NewsSportsCricket'Aur Kitni Der Ruku?': Virat Kohli’s Airport Interaction With Paparazzi Goes Viral - WATCH

'Aur Kitni Der Ruku?': Virat Kohli’s Airport Interaction With Paparazzi Goes Viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli’s airport appearance has caught social media’s attention, with the former India captain patiently posing for photographers.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli acknowledged paparazzi with brief interaction at airport.
  • Kohli lightheartedly asked how long he should pose.
  • His composed interaction went viral on social media platforms.

Virat Kohli gave photographers a brief glimpse of his easygoing side during a recent appearance at Kalina airport. Dressed in a checkered shirt and a matching cap, the 37-year-old cricketer paused amid the crowd to acknowledge the paparazzi, with footage of the interaction quickly gaining traction online. The former India captain appeared comfortable as photographers gathered around the airport entrance, calling out to capture his pictures.

Rather than immediately making his way to his vehicle, Kohli stopped to pose, allowing the photographers to get their shots.

Kohli’s Question Leaves Paparazzi Smiling

As the crowd continued taking pictures, Kohli eventually turned towards the photographers and asked, "Aur kitni der ruku (How much longer should I wait?)"

The paparazzi responded by thanking the cricketer for giving them time for photographs.

Kohli then acknowledged those around him with a thumbs-up and a wave before heading towards his waiting vehicle.

Read More: Faster Than Any Bowler Ever! Mitchell Starc Scripts Test Wicket-Taking History

His composed response to the gathering, along with the short exchange, has become a talking point across social media platforms, where videos and pictures from the appearance are being widely shared.

While airport sightings of prominent cricketers often attract attention, this interaction stood out for its simple, spontaneous nature.

What’s Next For Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli’s most recent appearance on the field came during India’s series against the West Indies.

The veteran has since been enjoying a break from international cricket.

His next assignment is expected to come with India’s upcoming series against New Zealand next month. The Men in Blue will tour the country for five T20Is and ODIs, as well as two crucial Test matches.

Since Kohli has retired from the shortest and longest formats, he will only be seen in action in the 50-over games.

With the next international challenge approaching, fans will be watching for updates on the former captain’s preparations and return to action.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Virat Kohli recently seen?

Virat Kohli was recently spotted at Kalina airport. He briefly paused to acknowledge and pose for photographers, an interaction that gained significant attention online.

How did Virat Kohli interact with the paparazzi at the airport?

Kohli paused to pose for pictures and playfully asked photographers,

What is Virat Kohli's next cricket assignment?

Virat Kohli's next assignment is anticipated to be India's upcoming series against New Zealand next month. India will tour New Zealand for T20Is, ODIs, and Test matches.

Which cricket formats will Virat Kohli play in the upcoming New Zealand series?

Virat Kohli will only participate in the 50-over games (ODIs) during the series against New Zealand. He has retired from both the T20I and Test formats of cricket.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI ODIs IPL VIrat Kohli
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