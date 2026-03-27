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HomeSportsCricketRCB vs SRH Live Streaming: Match Start Time, Date, Venue And Viewing Details

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: Match Start Time, Date, Venue And Viewing Details

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the home ground for the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 11:23 AM (IST)

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming, Match Start Time, Date, Venue: The upcoming season of Indian Premier League kicks off this Saturday with a thrilling opener. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team renowned for its explosive batting firepower. After clinching their maiden IPL title last year, RCB enter this season as one of the frontrunners, though Hyderabad is expected to provide stiff competition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad boast a lineup of hard-hitting batsmen, including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, and Liam Livingstone. RCB counter with stars like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Jitesh Sharma. Both sides will be keen to kick off their campaigns with a strong win.

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When is RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026. This is the opening fixture of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

What time does RCB vs SRH match start?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior, at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the venue for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the home ground for the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Where can I watch RCB vs SRH match on TV in India?

Fans can catch RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match live telecast on Star Sports Network. Channels include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), and various regional language channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

How can I live stream RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match online in India?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will be available for digital streaming exclusively on JioHotstar app and website. Please note that unlike previous seasons, a paid subscription is now required to view the live stream.

Who are the captains for both teams?

Rajat Patidar is leading the defending champions, RCB. For SRH, Ishan Kishan is expected to captain the side as Pat Cummins is currently listed as doubtful due to injury.

What is the weather forecast and pitch condition for Bengaluru?

The weather is expected to be clear with temperatures around 28°C-30°C. The Chinnaswamy pitch remains a "batting paradise" with short boundaries. Fans should expect a high-scoring game, though significant dew is anticipated in the second innings, which may favor the team batting second.

Are tickets still available for RCB IPL vs SRH match?

According to recent reports, tickets for the season opener sold out within minutes of going live on March 24. General public seats are currently marked as unavailable.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match scheduled?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026. It will be the opening fixture of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

What time does the RCB vs SRH match start?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match be played?

The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which is the home ground for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

How can I watch the RCB vs SRH match on TV in India?

You can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD for English commentary. Regional language channels are also available.

Where can I live stream the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match online?

The match will be exclusively available for digital streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. A paid subscription is required to watch the live stream.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
SRH Vs RCB IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RCB VS SRH
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