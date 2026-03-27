RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: Match Start Time, Date, Venue And Viewing Details

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming, Match Start Time, Date, Venue: The upcoming season of Indian Premier League kicks off this Saturday with a thrilling opener. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team renowned for its explosive batting firepower. After clinching their maiden IPL title last year, RCB enter this season as one of the frontrunners, though Hyderabad is expected to provide stiff competition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad boast a lineup of hard-hitting batsmen, including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, and Liam Livingstone. RCB counter with stars like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Jitesh Sharma. Both sides will be keen to kick off their campaigns with a strong win.

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When is RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026. This is the opening fixture of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

What time does RCB vs SRH match start?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior, at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the venue for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the home ground for the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Where can I watch RCB vs SRH match on TV in India?

Fans can catch RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match live telecast on Star Sports Network. Channels include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), and various regional language channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

How can I live stream RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match online in India?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will be available for digital streaming exclusively on JioHotstar app and website. Please note that unlike previous seasons, a paid subscription is now required to view the live stream.

Who are the captains for both teams?

Rajat Patidar is leading the defending champions, RCB. For SRH, Ishan Kishan is expected to captain the side as Pat Cummins is currently listed as doubtful due to injury.

What is the weather forecast and pitch condition for Bengaluru?

The weather is expected to be clear with temperatures around 28°C-30°C. The Chinnaswamy pitch remains a "batting paradise" with short boundaries. Fans should expect a high-scoring game, though significant dew is anticipated in the second innings, which may favor the team batting second.

Are tickets still available for RCB IPL vs SRH match?

According to recent reports, tickets for the season opener sold out within minutes of going live on March 24. General public seats are currently marked as unavailable.