Rahul Gandhi Meets NEET Students, Calls For Rebuilding Exam System From Scratch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi claims youth lost faith in Modi, exam system.

Students reported question papers circulated via social media.

Gandhi calls for rebuilding examination system with stakeholders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack on the Centre over the handling of NEET, claiming that India's youth has lost faith in BJP and the examination system. Citing conversations with NEET aspirants, Gandhi alleged that students were aware of how question papers were being circulated through social media platforms and questioned why authorities had failed to act despite widespread knowledge of the problem. His remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and growing concerns over examination integrity following allegations of paper leaks.

NEET छात्रों से मुलाक़ात में एक बात बिल्कुल साफ़ हो गई - भारत का युवा नरेंद्र मोदी पर भरोसा नहीं करता।



उन्होंने मुझे बताया - पेपर WhatsApp और Telegram पर खुलेआम बिक रहे हैं। किस कीमत पर बिक रहे हैं, कौन ख़रीद रहा है, माफ़िया कैसे काम कर रहे हैं - यह सब इन बच्चों को पता है।



उनका… pic.twitter.com/LEZF3zRWB3 May 29, 2026

Rahul Raises Alarm

In a social media post, Gandhi said students had told him that question papers were being openly sold through WhatsApp and Telegram networks. According to him, aspirants were aware of how the alleged racket functioned, who was involved and how candidates gained access to leaked papers.

He argued that students appeared to have a better understanding of the flaws in the system than the authorities responsible for regulating it. Gandhi also criticised the government's response, saying temporary measures would not address deeper structural issues.

Calling for sweeping reforms, the Congress leader said the examination system needed to be rebuilt from the ground up with the involvement of students, teachers and subject experts. He maintained that the future of an entire generation should not be left vulnerable to recurring controversies.

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Matter, Centre Tells Supreme Court

NEET Under Scrutiny

The remarks come as concerns over the conduct of NEET continue to dominate public debate. On Friday, the Supreme Court observed that the real problem surrounding the medical entrance examination would persist until accountability was fixed and responsibility clearly assigned.

The court stressed that repeated lapses were traumatic not only for students but also for their families, who invest years of effort and emotion into the examination process. It also questioned why the NTA had failed to prevent fresh controversies despite reforms recommended after previous incidents.

The Centre informed the court that new mechanisms had been introduced for the upcoming NEET re-test and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring the situation. The apex court, however, underlined the need for stronger institutional accountability and sought further details on measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Also Read: NEET Fee Refund Deadline Extended Till June 22 Amid Re-Exam Process

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