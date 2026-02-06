Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRCB Pockets ₹6 Crore: Check Every Award Winner From WPL 2026 Final

RCB Pockets ₹6 Crore: Check Every Award Winner From WPL 2026 Final

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) distributed a total prize pool of ₹10 crore among the top performers of the Women’s Premier League 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 10:39 AM (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in WPL 2026 Final, delivering a great performance to lift the title for second time and deny Delhi their first championship once again.

After a record-breaking final at BCA Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) distributed a total prize pool of ₹10 crore among the top performers of the Women’s Premier League 2026.

The financial structure remained consistent with previous seasons, reinforcing league's commercial stability.

Team Prize Money

Winners: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - ₹6 crore

Runners-up: Delhi Capitals (DC) - ₹3 crore

3rd Place: Mumbai Indians - No cash prize

RCB women's team earned ₹6 crore, but it remains a point of discussion that IPL men's champions currently receive ₹20 crore, highlighting a gap that BCCI aims to bridge as Women's Premier League grows.

Individual Award Winners (₹5 Lakh Each)

Several standout players were rewarded for their season-long consistency and brilliance. Each of the following honors carries a cash prize of ₹5,00,000.

Orange Cap (Most Runs): Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 377 runs.

Purple Cap (Most Wickets): Sophie Devine (GG) - 17 wickets.

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Sophie Devine (GG).

Emerging Player of the Season: Nandini Sharma (DC).

Most Sixes in the Tournament: Harmanpreet Kaur (MI).

Best Strike Rate of the Season: Sophie Devine (GG).

Match-Specific Awards

WPL 2026 Final itself saw individual performances that were rewarded immediately after the trophy presentation.

Player of the Match (Final): Georgia Voll (RCB) - ₹2.5 Lakh

For her match-defining 79 off 54 balls.

Power Player of the Match (Final): Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - ₹1 Lakh

Most Dot Balls in the Final: Lauren Bell (RCB) - ₹1 Lakh

Historical Comparison: WPL Winners

With their ₹6 crore win, RCB has now collected ₹12 crore in total prize money across their two championship seasons (2024 and 2026).

2023: Mumbai Indians - ₹6 crore

2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru - ₹6 crore

2025: Mumbai Indians - ₹6 crore

2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru - ₹6 crore

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
