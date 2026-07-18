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English NewsSportsFootballWhite House Backs Argentina In FIFA World Cup Falklands Banner Controversy

White House Backs Argentina In FIFA World Cup Falklands Banner Controversy

The White House has defended Argentina players' right to display the Falklands banner after beating England, while FIFA continues reviewing the incident.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argentine players displayed Malvinas banner after semi-final victory.
  • White House defended players' right citing First Amendment.
  • FIFA is still reviewing incident before World Cup final on Sunday.

Argentina vs England Banner Controversy: The controversy surrounding Argentina's post-match Malvinas banner has taken another turn after the White House publicly defended the players' right to display the message following their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final victory over England. The issue remains under FIFA's scrutiny ahead of Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, but officials from the United States administration stopped short of criticising the Argentine squad during an official World Cup media briefing.

White House Backs Argentina Players

During a White House FIFA World Cup press conference, Sky News sports correspondent Rob Harris asked whether the United States believed Argentina's players had acted inappropriately by displaying a political message inside a World Cup stadium.

Andrew Giuliani, Executive Director of the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup 2026, defended the players' right to make the statement while referring to constitutional protections in the United States.

"We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America, I think this is going to be an unbelievable final. And in terms of the ability, the opportunity to be able to make those statements, they have the ability to do that in the United States of America."

Read More: BCCI Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours Before IND vs ENG Lord's Clash

FIFA Yet To Decide On Banner Issue

The debate stems from Argentina's celebrations after defeating England in the semi-final, when several players were photographed holding a banner that read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas (The Falkland Islands are Argentine)."

The display immediately sparked widespread discussion because of the long-standing sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands.

With Argentina preparing to face Spain in the FIFA World Cup final, FIFA is still reviewing the incident.

The governing body has not announced whether any disciplinary action will be taken, leaving the matter unresolved ahead of the tournament's biggest match.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the controversy involving the Argentine football team?

The controversy began when Argentina's players displayed a banner reading

How did the White House react to Argentina's banner display?

The White House publicly defended the Argentine players' right to display the message. Andrew Giuliani, an official, cited First Amendment rights, stating they have the ability to make such statements.

Has FIFA taken any action regarding the Malvinas banner incident?

FIFA is still reviewing the incident and has not yet announced whether any disciplinary action will be taken. The matter remains unresolved ahead of the World Cup final against Spain.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
White House Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Argentina Vs England
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