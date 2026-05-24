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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Ram Charan Issues Public Apology After Viral Jasprit Bumrah Blunder

WATCH: Ram Charan Issues Public Apology After Viral Jasprit Bumrah Blunder

Ram Charan’s transparent and quick apology was warmly received by both film buffs and cricket enthusiasts across the country.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

Global superstar Ram Charan has moved quickly to defuse an online storm after a hilarious, live on-stage blunder went viral. During a high-profile promotional event in Bhopal for his upcoming movie Peddi, the actor accidentally praised Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah as a football player, leading him to issue a heartfelt public apology on X (formerly Twitter).

Now, realizing the sports mix-up after the clip ignited a wave of humorous memes and gentle ribbing from fans online, the actor quickly moved to set the record straight with absolute humility.

Check below RRR star's post on X 

Slip-Up and Swift Correction

Rather than drawing negative backlash, Ram Charan’s transparent and quick apology was warmly received by both film buffs and cricket enthusiasts across the country.

Before the apology dropped, netizens had already begun superimposing Bumrah’s face onto soccer icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, joking that Bumrah's deadly inswinging yorkers could easily fool a world-class goalkeeper.

Fans praised the Telugu superstar for not ignoring the mistake or letting his PR team handle it quietly. By directly tagging the cricketer and laughing at his own expense, Ram Charan transformed an awkward public blunder into a highly wholesome cross-industry interaction.

For his part, Bumrah - known for his incredibly calm demeanor both on and off the pitch - is expected to take the mix-up in stride, further cementing the mutual admiration that exists between the powerhouse industries of Indian cinema and Indian cricket.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ram Charan's on-stage blunder?

During a movie promotion, Ram Charan mistakenly called cricketer Jasprit Bumrah a football player.

How did Ram Charan address his mistake?

He issued a public apology on X (formerly Twitter), admitting it was a human error due to excitement and crowd noise.

How did fans react to Ram Charan's apology?

Fans praised his transparent and swift apology, turning the blunder into a wholesome cross-industry interaction.

What was the online reaction to the mistake before the apology?

Netizens created humorous memes and jokes, superimposing Bumrah's face onto football players.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 24 May 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah IPL Ram CHaran IPL 2026 Peddi
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