WATCH: Ram Charan Issues Public Apology After Viral Jasprit Bumrah Blunder

Global superstar Ram Charan has moved quickly to defuse an online storm after a hilarious, live on-stage blunder went viral. During a high-profile promotional event in Bhopal for his upcoming movie Peddi, the actor accidentally praised Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah as a football player, leading him to issue a heartfelt public apology on X (formerly Twitter).

Now, realizing the sports mix-up after the clip ignited a wave of humorous memes and gentle ribbing from fans online, the actor quickly moved to set the record straight with absolute humility.

Check below RRR star's post on X

Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes.



Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd 🙏🏼



I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 23, 2026

Slip-Up and Swift Correction

Season so bad he made jasprit Bumrah a footballer 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gh6RY09yVy — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) May 23, 2026

Rather than drawing negative backlash, Ram Charan’s transparent and quick apology was warmly received by both film buffs and cricket enthusiasts across the country.

Before the apology dropped, netizens had already begun superimposing Bumrah’s face onto soccer icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, joking that Bumrah's deadly inswinging yorkers could easily fool a world-class goalkeeper.

Fans praised the Telugu superstar for not ignoring the mistake or letting his PR team handle it quietly. By directly tagging the cricketer and laughing at his own expense, Ram Charan transformed an awkward public blunder into a highly wholesome cross-industry interaction.

For his part, Bumrah - known for his incredibly calm demeanor both on and off the pitch - is expected to take the mix-up in stride, further cementing the mutual admiration that exists between the powerhouse industries of Indian cinema and Indian cricket.