Rahul Dravid To Replace Brendon McCullum As England Test Coach? Four Legends Also In Race

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly searching for a new head coach for its Test team, and former India head coach Rahul Dravid has emerged as one of the names under consideration. According to reports, ECB is exploring several high-profile candidates after deciding to part ways with Brendon McCullum following England's 3-0 home Test series defeat to New Zealand.

A report by The Daily Telegraph claims that Rahul Dravid is among the leading contenders to take charge of England's red-ball side. The ECB reportedly believes it is the right time for a change as the team begins preparations for next year's Ashes series.

Why Rahul Dravid?

Rahul Dravid's coaching credentials have earned widespread admiration in world cricket. During his tenure with India, he guided the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final. His calm leadership, meticulous preparation and deep understanding of Test cricket make him an attractive option for England.

However, the report also notes that the 53-year-old is not keen on returning to a full-time coaching role.

Even so, the England Test job could appeal to him because it would involve fewer commitments than coaching across all formats, allowing him to spend more time with his family while remaining involved in his preferred format of the game. ECB is reportedly expected to at least assess his interest.

Other Legends In Race

Rahul Dravid is not the only high-profile name linked with the role. Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower, regarded as England's most successful modern-era coach, is also among the frontrunners. Flower led England to three Ashes series victories and the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings before enjoying considerable success in franchise cricket, including back-to-back IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Current Glamorgan head coach Dawson has also emerged as a strong contender after impressing with his coaching and tactical acumen in county cricket.

The report further mentions several other prominent names, including Kumar Sangakkara, Andrew Flintoff, Mike Hesson, and Justin Langer, all of whom are believed to be under consideration as the ECB looks to appoint a new leader for England's Test side.