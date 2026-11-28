Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pacer Mohammed Siraj consistently omitted from India's playing XI.

Ravichandran Ashwin questioned treatment of proven Test pacer Siraj.

Ashwin warned Siraj's omission creates instability among players.

Cricketers noted Siraj's visible distress after second omission.

Mohammed Siraj's continued absence from India's playing XI has raised questions about his place in the team's plans, with Ravichandran Ashwin expressing concern over how the pacer is being treated. Siraj missed the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, marking the second consecutive match in the series in which he was left out.

The decision has surprised many given Siraj's record in the World Test Championship. He has taken 43 wickets in 11 matches in the ongoing cycle and was also a key part of India's hard-fought 2-2 series draw in England in 2025.

Ashwin believes the repeated omissions could take a toll on the fast bowler, who has established himself as one of India's leading Test pacers. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India spinner suggested that the message being sent to Siraj by the team management was difficult to ignore.

R Ashwin Questions India's Treatment Of Mohammed Siraj

Ashwin voiced concern over Siraj's position in the pace-bowling pecking order, suggesting that the Indian pacer may have slipped behind Nitish Kumar Reddy in the team's current plans.

"The message coming through is that Siraj is unplayable in the 11. Now, he is probably behind Nitish Kumar Reddy in the pecking order among pacers. Siraj will be at an all-time low at this moment. I hope someone talks to him, allows him the space to complain, and shows him direction. I don't think this will end well for Siraj," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Ashwin also pointed to the uncertainty created by repeated selection decisions, saying Siraj's omission could have wider implications for players who have previously delivered for India.

"It's the same thing in a different venue. That's the only difference. I feel for Siraj as he's a very emotional character. Today it is Siraj, and next it could be anybody. There is real instability being created," he added.

The former spinner also referred to the attention surrounding Gurnoor Brar's inclusion in the Test squad, saying he had anticipated that Siraj would miss the second match after reading reports about the younger pacer.

Ashwin Says Siraj Needs A Big Performance To Force His Way Back

Ashwin believes Siraj now faces a difficult path back into the playing XI and may have to produce an exceptional performance when his next opportunity arrives.

"He has no option but to bowl at 145 and take a five-wicket haul in his next opportunity. It clearly looks like this team management is moving completely ahead without all the past performers. It's not going to be an easy end for Siraj," he said.

Siraj's omission also caught the attention of former India cricketers Murali Kartik and Ajinkya Rahane during the broadcast of the second Test. The pacer was seen covering his eyes with his sunglasses after learning that he had once again missed out on selection.

Rahane reacted to the visuals by saying, "These visuals," prompting Kartik to ask, "Is he crying?"

Kartik subsequently spoke about the disappointment that repeated exclusions can cause a player, particularly one with Siraj's record. He also questioned the rationale behind taking the pacer on the tour if the team management did not intend to use him.

"Obviously, it hurts. He certainly looks quite emotional to me, because he is an emotional person," Kartik said.

He further pointed to Siraj's limited opportunities during India's recent assignments, including the ODI matches and the home series against West Indies, where he played only the final Test.

Kartik questioned whether the selectors and team management should have taken Siraj on the tour if they had concerns about his form or performances in training.

With India continuing to back other pace options, Siraj's immediate route back into the Test XI remains uncertain. Ashwin's comments have now brought the consequences of that selection call into sharper focus.