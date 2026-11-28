Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies, saying all obstacles to the quota would be removed.

His remarks come as the Centre prepares to pursue its revised Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills during the upcoming parliamentary proceedings.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the demand for greater political representation for women had been raised over several decades. He added that many women had written to him or spoken to him personally about the issue.

"We remain committed to 33% reservation for women. The fight has been going on for decades. I am also one among those who have fought for it," the Prime Minister said.

"We made a promise to our Nari Shakti, we remain committed to fulfilling it," he added.

Assuring women across the country of his government's commitment, the Prime Minister said every hurdle standing in the way of implementing the reservation would be addressed.

We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti and we remain committed to fulfilling it... https://t.co/ZT3TK71Psh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2026

'Opposing Parties Cannot Stop Nari Shakti': PM Modi

Taking aim at parties opposing women's reservation, PM Modi said they would not be able to prevent women from securing a greater role in elected legislatures.

"The parties opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the country's Nari Shakti from increasing their participation in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. It is just a matter of time," he said.

PM Modi also asserted that his government's resolve to implement the quota remained firm and that it had the backing of women across the country.