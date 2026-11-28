Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma emphasizes enjoying cricket over immediate trophy expectations.

He wants players to focus on daily tasks and team camaraderie.

Sharma believes performance stems naturally from a positive team environment.

Mumbai Indians seek to end title drought, but process is key.

Mumbai Indians have a clear priority as Rohit Sharma returns to lead the franchise: focus on the work ahead rather than start thinking about lifting the IPL trophy. The former India captain has made it clear that championship expectations should not become a burden for the players before the new season has even begun.

In a conversation with broadcaster Jatin Sapru, Rohit spoke about his approach to the team's campaign and explained why he wants the squad to enjoy its cricket instead of getting consumed by the prospect of winning silverware.

His message was particularly striking when he addressed the trophy itself, saying: "Trophy bahut door ki baat hai. Forget it. First, enjoy."

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Watch Ro in a heart-to-heart with Jatin Sapru as he talks about returning as आपला Captain, and shares a very special message for आपली Paltan! 📹💙 #MumbaiIndians #CaptainRo https://t.co/Lc0Bl0kjbV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 28, 2026

Rohit Sharma Wants MI Players To Enjoy Their Cricket

Rohit believes that winning a tournament is the outcome of several things coming together over the course of a season. According to him, players should concentrate on building the right environment and getting the immediate tasks right rather than putting pressure on themselves with expectations of a title.

He explained that a team cannot win the trophy at the beginning of a campaign. There are numerous challenges and responsibilities to take care of before reaching that stage.

"What do we need to do first in the team? I want to see people having fun playing for this team, having fun with each other on the field, and that is how performance comes out naturally," Rohit said.

The emphasis, therefore, is on creating an atmosphere in which players enjoy being part of the team. Rohit wants that enjoyment to translate into performances on the field, rather than having the squad constantly worry about the final outcome.

Mumbai Indians Face The Challenge Of Ending Their Title Drought

The comments come with Mumbai Indians looking to return to the top after a prolonged wait for another IPL title. Their last championship triumph came in 2020, making the pressure to deliver another trophy an inevitable part of the conversation around the franchise.

However, Rohit's approach suggests that the immediate focus will be on the team's day-to-day preparation, camaraderie and performances.

Rather than making the trophy the starting point of the campaign, he wants the players to concentrate on what needs to be done first. For Rohit, enjoying the game and building a strong team environment are essential parts of that process.

His message to the Mumbai Indians squad is simple: the trophy can wait. The work begins now.