Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh Speaker threatens ICJ over Hasina's extradition.

Hasina plans December 16 return; Dhaka demands extradition.

Hasina fled 2024 uprising, sentenced to death in absentia.

Speaker also accused India of interfering in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh may take its demand for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if India does not hand her over, Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said. Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Thursday during a six-day visit to Pakistan, Ahmed also said Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned to Bangladesh, according to BBC Urdu.

"If India does not comply, we will approach the International Court of Justice," Ahmed was quoted as saying.

The remarks come amid renewed discussion over Hasina's possible return to Dhaka. The former prime minister's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, has said she intends to return on December 16, Bangladesh's Victory Day, and has asked the government to arrange her travel on the national carrier.

Ahmed, however, dismissed the announcement, claiming it was intended to keep Awami League supporters motivated. He also asserted that Hasina would not return to Bangladesh for the next 10 years.

Bangladesh Insists Hasina Can Return Only Through Extradition

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024, when a student-led uprising brought an end to her 15-year rule. She was subsequently tried in absentia and sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi tribunal over the crackdown on protesters. Hasina has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the trial.

The Bangladesh government has maintained that her return would have to take place through the formal extradition process. Dhaka has been pursuing the matter with New Delhi through diplomatic channels.

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India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on November 25 that Bangladesh's extradition request was being examined under established procedures. He also clarified that Hasina's possible voluntary return with travel documents would be a separate matter from the extradition request.

Hasina's proposed December 16 return has therefore not been confirmed by either government. Her spokesperson has said she wants to return on Victory Day, which commemorates the end of the 1971 Liberation War and Pakistan's surrender in Dhaka.

Speaker Accuses India Of Interference During Hasina's Rule

During his interaction with journalists in Islamabad, Ahmed also accused India of exercising excessive influence over Bangladesh during Hasina's time in power.

"Over the past 15 years, Bangladesh had become a colony of a neighboring country, causing severe hardship to its people," he was quoted as saying by BBC Urdu.

The speaker also made remarks about India's role in the 1971 Liberation War, alleging that New Delhi had not helped Bengalis but had played a part in weakening Pakistan.

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Ahmed, who was a military captain during the Liberation War and rebelled against Pakistan, also raised the Kashmir issue. He said the dispute should be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir also criticised the former prime minister during a press briefing in Dhaka on Thursday. Referring to Hasina's continued stay in India, Kobir described her as a "terrorist" and said her presence had become a difficult issue for New Delhi.