Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan visited Baba Baidyanath Temple with his family.

He distributed cash to priests, drawing a large crowd.

Video of Kishan's actions gained significant social media attention.

Ishan Kishan's Baba Baidyanath Temple Visit: A temple visit by Ishan Kishan took an unexpected turn when the Indian wicketkeeper-batter began distributing cash to priests, drawing a growing crowd around him. A video from his visit to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand, shows the cricketer making donations and handing out money as several people gather around him.

Kishan visited the famous Shiva shrine with his family to offer prayers and seek blessings. However, it was the scenes captured during his visit that caught attention, with the gathering around the cricketer becoming increasingly large as he continued distributing money.

WATCH: Ishan Kishan Distributes Cash At Baba Baidyanath Temple

Ishan Kishan was donating some money to the donation box at a Mahadev temple, but he was also handing out money to the priests. Soon, people started crowding around him, trying to get some money from him.😭🙏 https://t.co/JHjnye8ZVm — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 28, 2026

Ishan Kishan's Temple Visit Takes An Unexpected Turn

In the video, Kishan can be seen putting money into the temple's donation box before distributing cash to priests at the premises. As he continues handing out money, more people gather around the India international.

Several members of the crowd can be seen attempting to approach the 27-year-old, turning his religious visit into a moment that attracted considerable attention.

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The footage captures Kishan surrounded by people as he continues his interactions at the shrine. The video has since drawn attention on social media, particularly for the unusual scenes involving the Indian cricketer.

Ishan Kishan Visits Baba Baidyanath Temple With Family

Kishan reportedly arrived in Deoghar late on Thursday night, accompanied by his parents and other family members. The visit was centred around offering prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple, one of the prominent religious shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The wicketkeeper-batter has visited the temple on previous occasions as well, maintaining a connection with the shrine.

The latest video from Deoghar has brought his visit into the spotlight, with the cash distribution and the crowd gathering around him becoming the main talking points.