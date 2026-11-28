Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India lost six wickets for 116 runs on Day two.

Coach Bahutule emphasized disciplined bowling and crucial batting partnerships.

New Zealand pacers swiftly dismantled India's top and middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja was excluded strategically due to pitch conditions.

India's position in the second Test against New Zealand became increasingly precarious after the visitors lost six wickets for 116 runs on Day 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With a 240-run deficit still to overcome, India face a difficult task, but bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule believes the team has enough positives to mount a fightback.

New Zealand had taken control by posting 356 in their first innings before their fast bowlers dismantled India's top and middle order. However, Bahutule was unwilling to view the visitors' performance only through the scoreline, pointing to the adjustments made by India's bowling attack and the need for the batters to put together substantial partnerships.

Bahutule Explains Where India Need To Improve

Bahutule acknowledged that New Zealand's disciplined bowling had made the difference when India began their reply. He said the opposition's ability to maintain tighter lines and lengths had put the Indian batters under pressure, making partnerships crucial to their chances of recovering.

The bowling coach also reflected on India's own performance with the ball, admitting that the visitors had not consistently hit the intended areas during the opening stages. He felt the attack improved as the innings progressed after identifying what needed to change.

"To be honest, we identified the lengths we needed to bowl, and the effort is always there from the bowlers to hit those lengths," Bahutule said.

He added that India would have to approach the remaining days carefully, while making the necessary adjustments to their game.

Bahutule also described the Hagley Oval surface as a more demanding proposition than the one in Wellington, highlighting the additional pace and bounce on offer. However, he suggested that the conditions could become more conducive to batting as the pitch dried out further.

"I think it's been a pitch ideal for Test match cricket, where all the skills are tested," he said.

India Bowling Coach Backs Bumrah Despite Wicket Drought

Bahutule was also asked about Jasprit Bumrah who has not yet claimed the wickets expected of him. While acknowledging the lack of returns, he backed the player's ability and insisted that his experience continued to benefit the team.

The coach pointed to the bowler's rhythm and the chances he had created, arguing that a lack of wickets did not necessarily reflect the quality of his spells.

"He is a very experienced bowler. He has won so many matches for India, and his bowling rhythm is also very good," Bahutule said.

He further explained that the bowler adjusts his approach according to the conditions, varying his pace and lengths depending on the assistance available from the surface.

Bahutule also highlighted the value of the senior player's presence in the dressing room, particularly for younger members of the squad. According to him, communication and the sharing of experience remain important contributions even when the expected wickets do not arrive.

New Zealand Seamers Leave India Reeling

India's innings unravelled almost immediately after Matt Henry dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the opening over. Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul attempted to stabilise the innings, but Kyle Jamieson removed Padikkal for 21, leaving India at 32/2.

Shubman Gill briefly offered resistance with 17 off 29 deliveries before Jamieson struck again. Tom Latham completed the catch at second slip, sending India into the tea break at 59/3.

The final session brought further trouble. Rahul departed for 25 after facing 80 balls, with Jacob Duffy finding the edge of his attempted square drive. Rishabh Pant counterattacked with a six but fell for 23, leaving India in deeper trouble.

Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel attempted to limit the damage before Nathan Smith dismissed Sundar for 10 off 60 balls in the final over. Jurel was unbeaten on seven when stumps were called, with India finishing the day at 116/6 after 46 overs.

Why India Left Ravindra Jadeja Out

Bahutule also addressed India's decision to leave Ravindra Jadeja out of the playing XI. He explained that the team management had settled on a combination featuring four fast bowlers after considering the demands of the surface and the balance of the batting order.

The coach acknowledged that Jadeja would have offered value as an all-rounder but said the selection was based on a clearly discussed team combination.

"Jadeja is a tremendous allrounder, and definitely, he would have been useful. But I think the combination demanded four left-handers at the top," he said.

India now need their remaining batters to build partnerships and reduce the deficit if they are to challenge New Zealand's advantage in the second Test.