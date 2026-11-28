Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Explosion near Afghan school killed six, injured 97.

Saturday morning blast occurred in Kunar province, Afghanistan.

Mining workers' stored dynamite caused the fatal incident.

Authorities are investigating the incident; casualties may rise.

At least six students were killed and 97 others injured in an explosion at a house next to a school in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

Mawla Dad, head of Kunar Provincial Hospital, told Al Jazeera that the hospital had received information about six deaths and 97 injuries. He cautioned that the toll was not final. The casualty figures are preliminary and could change as further information emerges, the report said.

The explosion occurred around 10 am local time (05:30 GMT) in the Andar Ser area, in a house adjoining a middle school, Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, Kunar's director of Information and Culture, told Al Jazeera.

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Dynamite Stored In House By Mining Workers

Sami-ul-Haq said the house belonged to people involved in mining operations who had kept dynamite there. He did not provide further details about the blast, including the extent of the damage or the number of people affected.

AT LEAST 6 STUDENTS KILLED IN DEADLY EXPLOSION NEAR AFGHANISTAN SCHOOL — Al Jazeera 97 more people reportedly sustain injuries following a blast that struck a house next to the middle school in Kunar province Officials say the dynamite was stored in the house for mining works https://t.co/T4CFLfgcoK — RT (@RT_com) November 28, 2026

He added that no further information was available at the time of his statement.

Investigative teams from Kunar province, which shares a border with Pakistan, had reached the site to examine the incident.

The latest explosion comes months after a hand grenade attack at a school complex in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, in August. That incident left more than 40 children aged between nine and 14 injured.

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