The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided to support the Centre's revised Delimitation Bill, ending speculation over the party's stand ahead of the legislation's expected introduction in Parliament next week. The decision was taken at a meeting of DMK Members of Parliament on Saturday morning. Announcing the party's position after the meeting, MP A Raja said the DMK would support the fresh Bill. Party MP Dayanidhi Maran also confirmed that the party would back the legislation in Parliament.

The decision marks a shift from the DMK's earlier opposition to the delimitation exercise. The party, which has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha, had repeatedly raised concerns that a population-based exercise could reduce the political representation of southern states.

Revised Formula Addresses DMK's Two Conditions

The party's decision follows the Centre's inclusion of two provisions that address Stalin's concerns: a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states and a 25-year freeze on the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states.

Under the revised formula, Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha strength is expected to increase from 39 to 59 seats, while its share of representation will remain around 7.2 per cent. The revised framework proposes retaining the existing inter-state allocation ratio until 2051.

The DMK had maintained that any increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha should not come at the expense of Tamil Nadu's relative representation.