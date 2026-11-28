Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bati Kumari filed nominations for Congress, BJP, Independent tickets.

She withdrew other nominations, winning unopposed for BJP.

Congress alleged BJP manipulation; former MLA Ali resigned.

Rajasthan politics witnessed an unusual nomination drama, with a woman filing three nomination papers for the same panchayat election, each representing a different political identity. What made the episode even more striking was the change in her attire each time.

A 28-year-old Bati Kumari found herself on the winning side of a political drama in Rajasthan, emerging as the BJP’s unopposed choice for the post of pradhan in the Brij Nagar panchayat samiti.

Within a few hours, Bati went from filing her nomination alongside a Congress leader to returning with a BJP minister, before withdrawing her Congress and Independent nominations and securing the post on the BJP ticket, PTI news agency reported.

The sartorial switch soon became the talking point of the election, with former Congress MLA Wajib Ali alleging that the BJP had changed not only Bati’s outfit but also her political allegiance.

From Congress Nominee To BJP Candidate

Bati first arrived in a saree, her face veiled, to file her nomination as a Congress candidate in the presence of Ali. She later returned in a different outfit, this time with her face uncovered, accompanied by BJP leader and minister Jawahar Singh Bedham, to file another nomination as the BJP candidate.

In between, she also submitted a third nomination as an Independent.

The final twist came when Bati withdrew her Congress and Independent nominations. With no other candidate left in the contest, she was declared elected unopposed on the BJP ticket.

Congress Had Numbers But Lost The Post

The result was particularly difficult for the Congress to digest. The party had 16 members in the panchayat samiti, compared with four from the BJP and nine Independents. Despite its numerical advantage, the Congress failed to secure the pradhan’s post.

Ali, who had accompanied Bati during her first nomination, accused the BJP of using money power and its position in government to engineer the outcome.

“The candidate who came with us wearing a saree was brought back after changing her clothes,” Ali alleged, claiming that the BJP had secured the victory through deception rather than a democratic process.

Taking moral responsibility for the party’s failure, Ali resigned as a Pradesh Congress Committee member. He apologised to disappointed Congress workers and said he would continue working for the party as an ordinary worker without holding an organisational position.

BJP Rejects Congress Allegations

The BJP rejected the allegations. Party district president Satish Bansal said Bati had filed her nomination as the BJP candidate and had won unopposed.

He termed Ali’s allegations baseless and advised him to use restrained language.

Election authorities said the nomination process had followed the prescribed rules. State Election Commission Secretary Rajesh Verma said a candidate could submit up to four nomination forms, while Deeg Collector Mayank Manish said the returning officer had acted in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

An election that began with a veiled candidate arriving alongside a Congress leader ended with her securing the pradhan’s post on the BJP ticket. The change of clothes became a political talking point, while the change in political affiliation left the Congress counting its losses.