Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Subramani has warned that Pakistan could benefit from China's advanced space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities, potentially strengthening its military preparedness and battlefield awareness. He said Pakistan could gain access to Chinese capabilities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as positioning, navigation and timing systems. Such access could enhance Islamabad's operational awareness and military capabilities, making it a factor India must account for in its strategic planning.

General Subramani stressed the need for India to strengthen its own space-based surveillance infrastructure and defence capabilities to address the emerging challenges.

SBS Phase-III To Strengthen India's Military Space Network

Against this backdrop, the CDS highlighted the importance of India's Space Based Surveillance (SBS) Phase-III programme, describing it as a significant step towards building a stronger military space architecture. Under the initiative, India plans to deploy 52 dedicated military satellites over the next three years. The Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the Rs 26,968-crore project in October 2024, as per reports.

The programme will be implemented under the aegis of the Defence Space Agency and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, with the satellites expected to strengthen India's surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

ISRO To Build 21 Satellites, Private Sector To Develop 31

The programme will involve both government and private-sector participation, marking a significant role for domestic industry in India's defence space infrastructure. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will develop and launch 21 satellites, while private-sector companies will be responsible for the remaining 31.

The partnership is expected to expand India's capacity to develop and deploy military space assets while involving private companies in strategic national security projects.

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China's Expanding Space Capabilities Raise Security Concerns

General Subramani also flagged China's growing presence in the space domain, including its development of advanced technologies that can potentially disrupt or target satellites.

China is believed to possess anti-satellite capabilities and electronic warfare systems that can interfere with satellite communications and navigation networks. These developments add to the security challenges India faces as space becomes increasingly important for military operations.

Space Superiority Increasingly Critical To Modern Warfare

With military operations increasingly dependent on satellite-based intelligence, navigation and communications, control over space-based assets is becoming as important as military superiority on land, at sea and in the air.

India's SBS Phase-III programme is expected to play a key role in strengthening these capabilities and addressing the evolving strategic challenges posed by regional powers.